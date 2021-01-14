Ralf Little talks Death in Paradise phenomenon

The Royle Family star spoke to Chris Moyles about the popular TV show and how it felt shooting the series during the coronavirus pandemic.

Ralf Little spoke to The Chris Moyles Show this week and talked about all things Death in Paradise.

The actor may always be known as Antony from The Royle Family, but these days he's a household name for playing DI Neville Parker in Death in Paradise.

Moyles might not believe it, but the BBC One Show has a whopping 8 million viewers a week and counting and it's been keeping people entertained in lockdown.

Despite him literally filming in paradise in the Caribbean, the 40-year-old actor revealed it wasn't without its "obstacles" during the coronavirus pandemic.

Watch Ralf Little talk about the Death In Paradise effect in our video above.

Ralf Little talks the Death in Paradise effect on The Chris Moyles Show. Picture: Radio X

