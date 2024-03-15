The Crow starring Bill Skarsgård and FKA Twigs: release date, trailer & everything we know so far

The trailer for The Crow (2024) has been released. Picture: YouTube/Lionsgate Movies

By Jenny Mensah

The long-awaited remake of Brandon Lee's 1994 cult classic arrives in cinemas this summer.

The first trailer for an upcoming reboot of The Crow has been released and its already set tongues wagging.

The 1994 original film starring Brandon Lee achieved cult status in part due to the tragic and untimely death of its key star, who died of a fatal gun wound on set caused by a firearm malfunction.

Now, almost 16 years after it began development, The Crow has returned with Ruper Sanders at the helm and Swedish actor Bill Skarsgård in the starring role.

Watch the official trailer and find out what we know about The Crow so far including when it's released, who's in the cast and what to expect from the film.

The Crow (2024) Official Trailer - Bill Skarsgård, FKA twigs, Danny Huston

When is The Crow film released?

The Crow is set to release in cinemas on 7th June 2024.

Who's in the cast of The Crow?

The Crow stars Bill Skarsgård as Eric Draven and FKA Twigs as Shelly Webster. Also in the cast are Danny Huston, Laura Birn, Jordan Bolder, Isabella Wei, David Bowels and Sami Bouajila.

The Crow stars Swedish Actor Bill Skarsgård. Picture: YouTube/Lionsgate

What is The Crow about?

The Crow is based on the 1989 comic book series of the same name, which sees a man seek vengeance for the death of himself and his fiancee. As the trailer explains: "A crow carries their soul to the land of the dead, but sometimes something so bad happens, that the soul cannot rest until you put the wrong things right."

A synopsis of the upcoming remake reads: "Soulmates Eric Draven and Shelly Webster are brutally murdered. Given the chance to save his true love by sacrificing himself, Eric sets out to seek revenge, traversing the worlds of the living and the dead to put the wrong things right."

Though the upcoming remake of The Crow is technically the fifth of The Crow franchise, it will mark the first time that the original story of Eric Draven will be retold for a new audience.

"I was a huge fan of the original film growing up as a kid and was so honored to take on the role of Eric Draven," Skarsgård said in an official press release for the trailer. "But really what drew me to it was what Rupert Sanders wanted to do with it.

|He wanted to completely reimagine the story and the character and tailor it towards a modern audience... I felt a responsibility to Eric’s story and endeavored to stay true to the spirit of the source material."

The Crow is released in cinemas on 7th October 2024.