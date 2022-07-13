Stranger Things' Joseph Quinn features on Ed Gamble and James Acaster's Off Menu podcast

Joseph Quinn features on Ed Gamble and James Acaster's Off Menu. Picture: Twitter/Off Menu

The actor, who plays Eddie Munson in the hit Netflix series, popped in to see the comedians for a culinary-based chat.

Joseph Quinn is in the latest episode of Ed Gamble and James Acaster's Off Menu podcast.

The Stranger Things season 4 star is one of the most talked-about actors at the moment after starring as beloved Eddie Munson in the 80s sci-fi series.

So naturally, when Quinn was revealed as the first guest on the eighth season of the podcast - which sees celebrities choose their ultimate dream meal - the internet almost exploded.

Joseph Quinn isn't the only one of the gang who's been trending, however, with Ed and James also going viral for their antics this week.

The duo are taking part in Celebrity Hunted as part of Channel 4's Stand Up 2 Cancer and rather than staying hidden, they've been goading the Hunted team in more ways than one.

The comedian is usually on-air on Sundays with co-host Matthew Crosby, but this time he was a little tied up as he was taking part in the ultra tense surveillance show.

Not wanting to miss his shift, Ed literally phoned in to help present the show from a secret location using a burner phone, while publicly taunting the team of Hunters who were after him and his comedy pal.

While chatting live on-air, Ed repeatedly called the Hunters “thick” leading Chief hunter Lisa Theaker to call into the show to tell Ed what a terrible “fugitive” he was.

Watch our video to see what went on:

Not stopping there, in a video shared on Twitter by Stuart Laws this week, Ed and James can be seen everywhere from a rollercoaster to Hogwarts and the white cliffs of Dover, all thanks to a green screen.

