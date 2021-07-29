South Park's Trey Parker and Matt Stone want to buy the real Casa Bonita

South Park's Casa Bonita episode is based on a real-life restaurant. Picture: South Park

By Jenny Mensah

The Colorado-based restaurant, which was featured in a 2003 episode of the animated comedy series, is under threat due to the pandemic.

South Park introduced Casa Bonita to their fans around the world, but not everyone knew it was a chain of real-life "eatertainment" restaurants on the west side of the United States.

The Mexican-themed restaurant features in Season 7 episode 11 of the animated comedy series and sees Cartman mislead Butters into going missing in order to gain an invitation to Kyle's birthday party.

However, the remaining real-life Casa Bonita based in Denver, Colorado has struggled during the pandemic and could be facing being shut down completely.

However, South Park creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone have talked about saving the restaurant by buying it themselves.

“We want to buy Casa Bonita and treat it right. I feel like it was neglected even before the pandemic," Parker revealed to The Hollywood Reporter.

"We started talking about the changes we’re going to make—mostly with the food," he added.

"We’re going to make really awesome food. I was already thinking about how I was going to make Black Bart’s Cave a little bigger."

Casa Bonita, which was a much-loved location for the funnymen, has been mentioned several times in South Park and also featured in the 2017 video game South Park: The Fractured but Whole.

“It’s just sitting there. It sucks,” Parker said.

"For a moment when it was like, ‘Casa Bonita is going to close down,’ we said, We’re going to go buy it.’ And I felt like it was the crowning achievement of my life.”

