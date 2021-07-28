Beloved kid’s TV show Arthur cancelled after 25 seasons

28 July 2021, 14:11 | Updated: 28 July 2021, 14:15

Beloved kid’s TV show Arthur cancelled after 25 seasons
Beloved kid’s TV show Arthur cancelled after 25 seasons. Picture: PBS

By Emma Clarke

After 25 seasons, the iconic animated children's show has been cancelled.

Since its debut back in 1994, beloved kid's TV show Arthur has won over scores of fans.

Following the titular character - a bespectacled aardvark - and his friends, the series is the longest-running children's animation in American history, with 249 episodes in total.

The news of its cancellation emerged in an episode of the Finding DW podcast. During the interview with Kathy Waugh, who originally developed the Marc Brown books for the small screen, it was confirmed: "Arthur is no longer in production. We had our wrap party two years ago.

READ MORE: Netflix's new documentary Chernobyl 1986 looks at the devastating impact of the nuclear disaster

"I think [PBS] made a mistake, and I think Arthur should come back and I’m know I’m not alone in thinking they made a mistake. I don’t know if it was a ratings issue or if it felt like it needed to be retired.

"To me, it felt evergreen, like it was never going to end but it did end, we finished the last episode, season 25 two years ago."

Since, fans have responded to the devastating news, with one user writing on Twitter: "Arthur is ending its 25 season run in 2022. It was a long run. A big chunk of my childhood is finally being closed, and I’ll miss it."

Another agreed: "if they cancel arthur, what do i have left [sic]".

The final season of Arthur will air in the winter of 2022.

More Film & TV News

See more More Film & TV News

Suicide Squad 2 poster

Suicide Squad 2: Trailer, cast, plot, release date

Cameron and Lauren on Love Is Blind: After The Altar

Will there be a Love Is Blind season 2? What we know about the future of the Netflix show

Love Is Blind couple Lauren and Cameron

Love Is Blind season one: Where are the couples now?

TRENDING ON RADIO X

Noel Gallagher According To Google

Why is Noel Gallagher called The Chief?

Noel Gallagher

Stars of 2012: Psy, Jake Bugg, Taylor Swift and LMFAO

Only a genius can score 100% on this 2012 lyrics quiz

Quizzes

Festivals are making a comeback for 2021

Which festivals are going ahead in 2021?

Festivals

TikTok app photo Illustrations

What does AS mean on TikTok? The story behind the Adult Swim trend