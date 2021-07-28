Beloved kid’s TV show Arthur cancelled after 25 seasons

Beloved kid’s TV show Arthur cancelled after 25 seasons. Picture: PBS

By Emma Clarke

After 25 seasons, the iconic animated children's show has been cancelled.

Since its debut back in 1994, beloved kid's TV show Arthur has won over scores of fans.

Following the titular character - a bespectacled aardvark - and his friends, the series is the longest-running children's animation in American history, with 249 episodes in total.

The news of its cancellation emerged in an episode of the Finding DW podcast. During the interview with Kathy Waugh, who originally developed the Marc Brown books for the small screen, it was confirmed: "Arthur is no longer in production. We had our wrap party two years ago.

"I think [PBS] made a mistake, and I think Arthur should come back and I’m know I’m not alone in thinking they made a mistake. I don’t know if it was a ratings issue or if it felt like it needed to be retired.

"To me, it felt evergreen, like it was never going to end but it did end, we finished the last episode, season 25 two years ago."

Arthur is ending its 25 season run in 2022. It was a long run.



A big chunk of my childhood is finally being closed, and I’ll miss it. pic.twitter.com/0AponzZ0tR — The InfoSec Bob Ross (@BobRoss_InfoSec) July 28, 2021

Me after finding out that Arthur is canceling the end of next year 😢😢😢 pic.twitter.com/WbdBbYEGYF — Martin ♈ (@RedRex_11) July 28, 2021

if they cancel arthur, what do i have left — 🌈 banana candy (@jupiterbun) July 28, 2021

Since, fans have responded to the devastating news, with one user writing on Twitter: "Arthur is ending its 25 season run in 2022. It was a long run. A big chunk of my childhood is finally being closed, and I’ll miss it."

Another agreed: "if they cancel arthur, what do i have left [sic]".

The final season of Arthur will air in the winter of 2022.