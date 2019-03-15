The Sopranos prequel: Cast, UK release date, title & more

The late James Gandolfini as Tony Soprano in The Sopranos in 1999. Picture: Anthony Neste/The LIFE Images Collection/Getty Images

The release date and title has been revealed for the prequel of the hit HBO mafia series. Find out everything you need to know about the series about young Tony Soprano here.

Last year it was reported that The Sopranos was set for a prequel in the form of a film.

Now, according to Variety, more has been revealed about the movie - which will explore the earlier years of mafia boss Tony Soprano, including its title and its scheduled release date.

Find out what we know about the gangster film so far...

What is the Sopranos sequel called and when is it set for release?

The prequel will be titled Newark and will hit cinemas on 25 September 2020.

Who will star as the young Tony Soprano?

The son of the late James Gandolfini, Michael Gandolfini, will portray a younger version of his father's famous character.

What's the plot?

The film is believed to be set at the time during the Newark riots of July 1967.

Who else is in the cast?

According to IMDb the film will star the following:

John Magaro

Jon Bernthal

Vera Farmiga

Billy Magnussen

Ray Liotta

Alessandro Nivola as Dickie Moltisanti

Corey Stoll

Michael Gandolfini as Tony Soprano

Scotty Gelt

Chris LaPanta

Who is Newark's director?

Alan Taylor is the director of the film