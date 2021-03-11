Sharon Osbourne cries defending friend Piers Morgan on The Talk

By Jenny Mensah

The TV personality and wife of Ozzy Osbourne has stood by Piers Morgan after his departure from Good Morning Britain amid his Meghan Markle comments.

Sharon Osbourne shed tears in an impassioned defence of Piers Morgan on The Talk.

The TV personality and music mogul trended this week after choosing to stand by her friend and former colleague following his departure from Good Morning Britain.

Morgan hit the headlines for his comments surrounding Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Oprah interview, eventually opting to leave the morning breakfast show.

Osbourne who defended her celebrity pal on the topical panel show became locked in a disagreement with Sheryl Underwood over whether Piers was racist.

Turning to her co-host, she said: "I will ask you again Cheryl. I've been asking you during the break. I'm asking you again. And don't try and cry because if anyone should be crying it should be me."

She added: "This is the situation. You tell me where you have heard him say [anything racist]. Educate me! Tell me when you have heard him say racist things".

The actress and comedian replied: "It is not the exact words of racism, it's the implication and the reaction to it. To not want to address that because she is a black woman and to want to dismiss it or to make it seem less than what it is, that's what makes it racist."

She added: "But right now I’m talking to a woman who I believe is my friend and I don’t want anybody here to watch this and say we’re attacking you for being racist."

However, Sharon did not seem pleased as she laughed and rolled her eyes, before she quipped: “I think it’s too late. I think that seed’s already sewn."

Watch a clip of the tense moment above.

Piers Morgan and Sharon Osbourne on The Talk in 2013. Picture: Sonja Flemming/CBS via Getty Images

Monday (8 March) saw Piers Morgan resign as host of Good Morning Britain after his comments following the Prince Harry and Meghan Markle interview and his heated clash with Alex Beresford which caused him to storm out.

Watch an extended version of the clip here:

👋 we updated @truth_well's voice tweet to include *automatic* captions… pic.twitter.com/VMlwMkr65W

Sharon Osbourne and Piers Morgan are old friends and have appeared on shows such as America's Got Talent with each other.

After Morgan's departure on GMB, Osbourne took to Twitter to say she stood with the presenter, which led some people to level allegations of racism at her.

It came after Osbourne defended her friend and former colleague on Twitter, writing: " @piersmorgan I am with you. I stand by you. People forget that you’re paid for your opinion and that you’re just speaking your truth."

Meanwhile, Prince William has said that The Royal Family are very much not racist.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were quizzed while visiting a school in East London and when asked by Sky news, he said: "We are very much not a racist family".

When asked if he had spoken to his brother yet, the Duke of Cambridge replied: "No, I haven't spoken to him yet but I will do."

The Sussexes made a series of shocking claims about their time as working royals during the two-hour interview with Oprah Winfrey which was broadcast in the UK on Monday 8 March.

These included claims of racism in the palace and that the couple felt unsupported by the Royal Family.

Buckingham Palace issued a rare statement in response promising to "address" the "concerning" allegations, in particular claims another royal had raised "concerns" with Harry about Archie's skin colour before he was born.

Prince William, who spoke during a visit with the Duchess of Cambridge to a school in Stratford, east London, is the first royal to comment publicly about the allegations.

The Sussexes also made comments about William and Kate during the Winfrey chat, which was watched on ITV by more than 11 million viewers.

