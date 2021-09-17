Sex Education 3: Everything we know about Jemima Kirke

Jemima Kirke stars in Sex Education season 3. Picture: 1. Netflix 2. Craig Barritt/WireImage

By Jenny Mensah

The British actress stars in the most recent season of Sex Education, but what else has she been in? Find out more about her here.

Sex Education season 3 has been unleashed this weekend.

The hit Netflix series, which stars the likes of Gillian Anderson, Emma Mackey and Asa Butterfield, was an instant hit when it was first released in 2019 and now fans can enjoy its third instalment on the streaming site.

Additions to the cast include Jemima Kirke, who stars as the new headmistress of Moordale High Hope Haddon.

Kirke is most known for starring in the hit series Girls, but what else has she starred in?

Find out everything we know about her, including her age, her family and what else she's been in.

READ MORE: Sex Education season 3: Netflix release date, cast, trailer and plot details revealed

Jemima Kirke stars as Hope Haddon in Sex Education. Picture: Craig Barritt/WireImage/Getty

Who is Jemima Kirke?

Jemima Jo Kirke is an actress and director, who was born on 26 April 1985 in London and raised in New York City. She is the daughter of Simon Kirke, the former drummer of Free and Bad Company. Her mother Lorraine was the owner of Geminola, a vintage boutique that supplied outfits for Sex And The City.

How old is Jemima Kirke?

Jemima Kirke was born on 26 April 1985 and at the time of writing this article is 36 years old.

What else has Jemima Kirke been in?

Jemima Kirke is most known for playing the role of Jessa in Girls. She's also starred in the TV series Maniac, the films Wild Honey Pie!, Untogether, All These Small Moments, Sylvie's Love and is currently said to be filming Conversations with Friends.

READ MORE: Jodie Comer suggests Killing Eve will end on a "satisfying note" for fans

Does Jemima Kirke have any kids?

Jemima has two children; Rafaella Israel (born 2010) and Memphis Kirke (born 2012) with her ex husband Michael Mosberg.

Who is Jemima Kirke dating?

Jemima has been dating Australian musician, singer and songwriter Alex Cameron since 2017. The pair met while working on a mockumentary about the male creative ego, which served as the music video for his Marlon Brando single.

Sex Education season 3 is available to stream now on Netflix.