When is Scorsese's The Irishman on Netflix and who joins Robert De Niro & Al Pacino in the cast?

Find out everything you need to know about the Netflix mobster movie, including it's plot, release date, cast and latest trailer.

Martin Scorsese has sprinkled his magic over a new mobster movie, this time bringing his latest gangster film to Netflix.

The multi-award-winning veteran director, who's known for the likes of Goodfellas, Taxi Driver, Raging Bull and The Wolf of Wall Street, is set for an exciting new outing with The Irishman.

The director recently teamed up with the streaming site for Bob Dylan music documentary Rolling Thunder Revue, but is now to release a feature film with them this year- and he's got a star studded cast, which includes none other than Robert De Niro and Al Pacino to help him.

Find out everything we know about the new film, including its release schedule, plot, cast and the latest trailers.

Robert De Niro stars in Martin Scorsese's The Irishman on Netflix. Picture: YouTube/Netflix

When is The Irishman released on Netflix?

There's no exact release date for the Netflix mobster movie as yet, but it is expected to be in the Autumn.

Robert De Niro also suggested the film may be released in select cinemas before it hits the streaming platform.

“We’ve talked about it with Netflix," he said at The Marrakesh Film Festival last year.

"They are going to do a presentation of our film the way it should be, in a theatre, in certain venues, the best theatrical venues there can be.

"How they resolve it is, in the beginning, they will show it on the big screen, we’re talking about big venues where it would play, where it should play, and what happens after that I’m not sure."

Al Pacino stars in Martin Scorsese's The Irishman. Picture: YouTube/Netflix

What is Scorsese's The Irishman about?

The film is based on the Charles Brant novel I Heard YouPaint Houses and follows a union official Frank Sheeran (Robert De Niro) whose friend Jimmy Hoffa (Al Pacino) was murdered by the Mafia.

The film is expected to feature a young De Niro and Pacino, thanks to the wonderful benefits of CGI, and will feature the actors in various flashbacks.

Who is in the cast with Al Pacino and Robert De Niro?

The star-studded cast, which stars Robert De Niro and Al Pacino also features Goodfellas' star Joe Pesci as Russell Bufalino, Jesse Plemons as Chuckle O' Brien and Anna Paquin as Peggy Sheeran.

Is there a trailer for The Irishman yet?

Yes, Netflix and Scorsese released a teaser trailer for the film this week.

Watch it here:

