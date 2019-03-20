Once Upon A Time In Hollywood: cast, trailers, release date, plot & more

20 March 2019, 16:36 | Updated: 20 March 2019, 16:44

Get the first look at Quentin Tarantino's 9th film, featuring Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie.

The first teaser for Once Upon A Time in Hollywood has arrived.

Watch the clip for Quentin Tarantino's ninth film - which he has written and directed - features Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie.

Find out more about the film here.

When is Once Upon A Time in Hollywood released?

It's set for release on 14 August in the UK and 26 July in the US.

Who's in the cast?

The film is set to feature a large ensemble cast, including:

Leo DiCaprio - Rick Dalton

Brad Pitt - Cliff Booth

Margo Robbie - Sharon Tate

Damian Lewis - Steve McQueen

Al Pacino - Marvin Schwarz

Damon Herriman - Charles Manson

What's the plot?

Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood visits 1969 Los Angeles, where everything is changing, as TV star Rick Dalton (Leonardo DiCaprio) and his longtime stunt double Cliff Booth (Brad Pitt) make their way around an industry they hardly recognise anymore. 

It features a large ensemble cast and multiple storylines for a tribute to the final moments of Hollywood’s golden age. 

Who are the film's producers?

David Heyman

Shannon McIntosh

Quentin Tarantino

