Russian Doll season 2: Release date, trailers, cast and more

17 March 2022, 12:20

By Jenny Mensah

The Netflix series, starring Natasha Lyonne, set to return for a second season this year. Find out everything we know so far. m

Russian Doll had audiences entertained when it first aired on Netflix in 2019.

Finally, the Groundhog-Day style series, co-created by and starring Natasha Lyonn, which focuses on her 36th Birthday party - is back.

Find out everything we know about the secondary instalment of the hit series, including when it's released, who returns in the cast and more.

Natasha Lyonne stars as Nadia Vulvokov in Russian Doll
Natasha Lyonne stars as Nadia Vulvokov in Russian Doll. Picture: Netflix

When is Russian Doll season 2 released?

Russian Doll is set for release on 20th April on Netflix. It will consist of seven episodes and will be available to binge watch in one day.

Who stars in Russian Doll 2?

So far it's only clear from the teaser trailer that Natasha Lyonne will return as Nadia Vulvokov. The Netflix synopsis also adds that Charlie Barnett will be returning as Alan Zaveri, but hopefully we will see some favourites from season two return.

What's the plot of Russian Doll 2?

Russian Doll season two will be set four years after Nadia's 36th Birthday party. The teaser trailer doesn't give much away, but it does see Nadia entering into a similar scenario on a New York subway train. The Netflix release teases that Nadia and Alan end up encountering "a fate even worse than endless death," which could potentially involve being stuck on a train... which we can all relate to. Netflix's also hint that the world of Russian Doll might be slightly larger than it was in season one, describing it as "an ever-expanding, era-spanning, intergenerational adventure".

There is an inkling that Nadia has either accepted her fate somewhat or has realised trying to change her fate has been useless, where at the end of the clip she tells a man: "When the Universe f***s with you, let it."

