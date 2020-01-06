Watch Ricky Gervais' Golden Globes 2020 monologue in full
6 January 2020, 09:00 | Updated: 6 January 2020, 16:11
The British comedian hosted the star-studded awards ceremony for the fifth and final time over the weekend. Watch his jokes here.
The 77th Golden Globes took place this Sunday (5 January), and saw Ricky Gervais act as host for the last time.
The British actor, writer, director and comedian who has hosted the prestigious awards ceremony for a whopping five times, provided the star-studded guests with a roast they'd never forget.
Tackling everyone from Felicity Huffman to Leonardo DiCaprio, Gervais never held back, making his last monologue one to remember.
Watch his full speech below, courtesy of NBC:
Ricky Gervais kicks off The #GoldenGlobes. pic.twitter.com/ZSdqiWMudx— NBC Entertainment (@nbc) January 6, 2020
See the full list of Golden Globes 2020 winners here:
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series -- Musical or Comedy
Ramy Youssef ("Ramy")
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series -- Musical or Comedy
Phoebe Waller-Bridge ("Fleabag") - WINNER
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series -- Drama
Brian Cox ("Succession") - WINNER
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series -- Drama
Olivia Colman ("The Crown") - WINNER
Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Russell Crowe ("The Loudest Voice") - WINNER
Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Michelle Williams ("Fosse/Verdon") - WINNER
Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
"Chernobyl" - WINNER
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Patricia Arquette ("The Act") - WINNER
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Stellan Skarsgård ("Chernobyl") - WINNER
Best Television Series -- Drama
"Succession" - WINNER
Best Television Series -- Musical or Comedy
"Fleabag" - WINNER
Best Motion Picture -- Musical or Comedy
"Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" - WINNER
Best Motion Picture -- Drama
"1917" - WINNER
Best Motion Picture -- Foreign Language
"Parasite" - WINNER
Best Screenplay -- Motion Picture
Quentin Tarantino ("Once Upon a Time in Hollywood") - WINNER
Best Original Song -- Motion Picture
"(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again" ("Rocketman") - WINNER
Best Original Score -- Motion Picture
Hildur Guðnadóttir ("Joker") - WINNER
Best Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture
Brad Pitt ("Once Upon a Time in Hollywood") - WINNER
Best Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture
Laura Dern ("Marriage Story") - WINNER
Best Actor in a Motion Picture -- Musical or Comedy
Taron Egerton ("Rocketman") - WINNER
Best Motion Picture -- Animated
"Missing Link" - WINNER
Best Actor in a Motion Picture -- Drama
Joaquin Phoenix ("Joker") - WINNER
Best Actress in a Motion Picture -- Drama
Renée Zellweger ("Judy") - WINNER
Best Actress in a Motion Picture -- Musical or Comedy
Awkwafina ("The Farewell") - WINNER
Best Director -- Motion Picture
Sam Mendes ("1917") - WINNER
