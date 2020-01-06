Watch Ricky Gervais' Golden Globes 2020 monologue in full

The British comedian hosted the star-studded awards ceremony for the fifth and final time over the weekend. Watch his jokes here.

The 77th Golden Globes took place this Sunday (5 January), and saw Ricky Gervais act as host for the last time.

The British actor, writer, director and comedian who has hosted the prestigious awards ceremony for a whopping five times, provided the star-studded guests with a roast they'd never forget.

Tackling everyone from Felicity Huffman to Leonardo DiCaprio, Gervais never held back, making his last monologue one to remember.

Watch his full speech below, courtesy of NBC:

See the full list of Golden Globes 2020 winners here:

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series -- Musical or Comedy

Ramy Youssef ("Ramy")

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series -- Musical or Comedy

Phoebe Waller-Bridge ("Fleabag") - WINNER

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series -- Drama

Brian Cox ("Succession") - WINNER

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series -- Drama

Olivia Colman ("The Crown") - WINNER

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Russell Crowe ("The Loudest Voice") - WINNER

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Michelle Williams ("Fosse/Verdon") - WINNER

Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

"Chernobyl" - WINNER

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Patricia Arquette ("The Act") - WINNER

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Stellan Skarsgård ("Chernobyl") - WINNER

Best Television Series -- Drama

"Succession" - WINNER

Best Television Series -- Musical or Comedy

"Fleabag" - WINNER

Best Motion Picture -- Musical or Comedy

"Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" - WINNER

Best Motion Picture -- Drama

"1917" - WINNER

Best Motion Picture -- Foreign Language

"Parasite" - WINNER

Best Screenplay -- Motion Picture

Quentin Tarantino ("Once Upon a Time in Hollywood") - WINNER

Best Original Song -- Motion Picture

"(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again" ("Rocketman") - WINNER

Best Original Score -- Motion Picture

Hildur Guðnadóttir ("Joker") - WINNER

Best Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Brad Pitt ("Once Upon a Time in Hollywood") - WINNER

Best Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Laura Dern ("Marriage Story") - WINNER

Best Actor in a Motion Picture -- Musical or Comedy

Taron Egerton ("Rocketman") - WINNER

Best Motion Picture -- Animated

"Missing Link" - WINNER

Best Actor in a Motion Picture -- Drama

Joaquin Phoenix ("Joker") - WINNER

Best Actress in a Motion Picture -- Drama

Renée Zellweger ("Judy") - WINNER

Best Actress in a Motion Picture -- Musical or Comedy

Awkwafina ("The Farewell") - WINNER

Best Director -- Motion Picture

Sam Mendes ("1917") - WINNER

Meanwhile, Last summer saw Ricky Gervais confirm the return of his hit Netflix series After Life.

Gervais' series widely garnered a positive response, with Oasis legend Liam Gallagher even giving it his seal of approval.

Taking to Twitter, the Wall Of Glass singer wrote: "After life by Ricky Gervais is beautiful check it out As you were LG x"

After life by Ricky Gervais is beautiful check it out As you were LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) March 11, 2019

Gervais visited Radio X to talk about his series earlier this year.Discussing the value of kindness the Animals comedian recalled a tale from his childhood that saw him "never want to feel guilty again".

Speaking to Gordon Smart, the actor and comedian elaborated: "I remember from an early age feeling guilty.

"I was about twelve or thirteen and I was into chemistry. My brother-in-law dropped off some of his records, because they were moving house."

Watch our interview below: