Richard Madeley leaves I'm A Celeb 2021 after breaking COVID bubble by being taken to hospital

Richard Madeley leaves I'm A Celeb 2021. Picture: 1. HGL/GC Image 2. ITV

By Radio X

The daytime TV presenter is "gutted" he has been forced to leave the show after breaking his COVID bubble.

Richard Madeley has had to officially step down from I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! after being taken to hospital in the early hours of Thursday morning.

The 65-year-old broadcaster has announced he is now out of the ITV reality show due to him leaving the COVID-19 secure bubble of Gwrych Castle in Wales to get medical attention.

Taking to his official Instagram account, the Good Morning Britain host wrote: "Hello all! Richard here – firstly just to say that I’m absolutely FINE. I started to feel briefly unwell in the small hours of the morning and was taken to hospital as a precaution. By leaving the camp, I had consequently broken the Covid ‘bubble’ and as such I’ve had to leave the castle and all the wonderful celebs that remain in the camp."

He added: "Obviously I’m gutted to be leaving so soon but the safety of all the campmates is the number one priority. I’m incredibly excited to watch their journey continue … even more so at the prospect of being somewhere a little warmer than Gwrych Castle."Thank you to everyone who supported me on my brief but completely unforgettable adventure – I’ve made some great friends and honestly had the time of my life. Speak soon, Richard x".

An ITV spokesperson had earlier on Thursday confirmed that Richard - who previously presented This Morning alongside his wife Judy Finnigan, 73 - had needed medical attention in the night after being taken unwell.

The spokesperson said: "Richard was unwell in the early hours and was immediately seen by our on-site medical team."

He's since been taken to hospital as a precaution, the health and safety of our campmates is our priority."The Welsh Ambulance Service said it was called to a "medical emergency" at the castle in Abergele, Conwy.

A statement said: "We sent a paramedic in a rapid response car and an emergency ambulance to the scene, and one patient was taken to hospital."Richard had been seen on the episode that aired on Wednesday (25.11.21) taking part in the Castle Kitchen Nightmares trial which required him to slide head first into a sewer of rotten fruit and vegetables and endure fish guts and offal dumped on him as he searched for 10 hidden stars to win dinner for him and his fellow campmates.