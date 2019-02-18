VIDEO: The number of times Richard Madden says Ma'am in Bodyguard...

Watch a supercut from the hit BBC drama, which starred Richard Madden and Keeley Hawes, courtesy of Netflix

Netflix have counted the number of times Richard Madden says "Ma'am" in the first season of Bodyguard, and unsurprisingly it's a whole bloody lot.

The hit BBC drama - which stars Madden as Sergeant David Budd and Keeley Hawes as the Home Secretary, The Right Honourable Julia Montague - was an overnight success, and is now available Netflix.

The streaming service has paid homage to the show by creating a clip, which sees Madden's character say "Ma'am" a whopping 91 times in the first season.

Bodyguard star Richard Madden in 2019. Picture: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Richard Madden, who won a Golden Globe and National Television Award for his role in Bodyguard, has been reportedly in talks for the role of James Bond.

While that is yet to be confirmed, Madden did reveal he's in talks with the shows creator Jed Mercurio for a possible season two.

He told Deadline: "Yeah, I think it probably is. I’m going to meet Jed in a couple of weeks, to have a chat and see what’s in his brilliant brain. So I’m like, what can happen next?

"You know, with David. Because he had a hell of a couple months there. Where do you go with this guy?"

Talking about whether the show could even have a second series and what that would look like, the Game Of Thrones star mused: "I also thought, maybe it’s going to be like American Horror Story where, in the second series, it’s a whole different incarnation of it, and I’m a royal and Keeley is on my protection team. And you get all the rest of the actors back, and we all do different things. But who knows what’s in Jed’s mind.

"I’m very keen to hear. Also I think, you know, David Budd, he walks about London with a bomb on. I mean, everyone definitely knows his face now. He can’t really slip back into police work again. What’s his life like after that?"

Martin Compton who stars in Line Of Duty, which is also created by Jed Mecurio, also visited Radio X and praised Bodyguard and talked of the possibility of a crossover.

