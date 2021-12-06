Ragdoll season 1: Everything we know about the show and how to watch it in the UK

By Jenny Mensah

The brand new series, which comes from the makers of Killing Eve, starts this week. Find out everything we know about the show so far.

Ever since Ragdoll was announced, it's been getting a lot of hype among telly fans on social media.

Brought to us from the team behind Killing Eve, the limited series is a morbid crime thriller - starring Lucy Hale, Henry Lloyd-Hughes and Ali Cook - set to kick off this week.

But what exactly is Ragdoll about, who else stars in the cast and how can you watch it in the UK?

Find out more about the limited series including its release date and time and how to stream it.

Ragdoll season 1 starts on 6 December. Picture: AMC

When is Ragdoll season 1 released?

Ragdoll season 1 starts on Monday 6th December from 9pm.

When is Ragdoll episode 2 out?

Episode two of the new series will be released on Tuesday 7th December. A new episode will air each Monday and Tuesday until the show's conclusion. Get the full release schedule for the full six episodes below.

What's the Ragdoll release schedule?

Ragdoll season 1 episode 1: 6th December 2021

Ragdoll season 1 episode 2: 7th December 2021

Ragdoll season 1 episode 3: 13th December 2021

Ragdoll season 1 episode 4: 14th December 2021

Ragdoll season 1 episode 5: 20th December 2021

Ragdoll season 1 episode 6: 21st December 2021

How to watch Ragdoll in the UK?

Ragdoll will be available to stream on Alibi in the UK, plus via Sky Box Sets and NOW.

How can I watch Alibi in the UK?

Alibi is available to stream via Sky BoxSets, Virgin TV and NOW.

Who stars in Ragdoll?

The cast of Ragdoll includes the following:

Lucy Hale - DC Lake Edmunds

Ali Cook - DCI Simmons

Henry-Lloyd Hughes - DS Nathan Rose

Thalissa Teixeira - DI Emily Baxter

Michael Smiley - DS Finlay

Natasha Little - Andrea Wyld

Clive Mendus - Dr. Adrian Thompson

Kobna Holdbrook-Smith - Joel Shepton

Perry Jacques - Robert Maloney

What is Ragdoll about?

Based on Daniel Cole's popular novel of the same name, Ragdoll is a dark, comedic crime investigation that follows the investigation of The Ragdoll Killer. It explores the gruesome murders of six people who were killed, dismembered and sewn into one body, known as the Ragdoll and the search for the twisted serial killer, who sends the police a list of the next possible victims.

AMC describes the series as a "darkly funny, gruesomely imaginative serial killer thriller, Ragdoll also captures the fascinating but flawed friends struggling with the consequences of institutionalization and trauma."

A synopsis on alibi.uktv.co.uk reads: "Disgraced detective DS Rose (Henry Lloyd-Hughes) has just been reinstated to the London police when he and his colleagues, newly promoted DI Baxter (Thalissa Teixeira) and young American ingenue, DC Edmunds (Lucy Hale) are called to a grim discovery in a block of flats. A 'Ragdoll' hangs from the ceiling, made up of six different body parts. When a hit list is released naming six more victims due to die, the team must race against time with the killer creating ever more ingenious methods to murder their victims. With a suspicious Edmunds looking into Rose's ever increasing erratic behaviour, Rose sets out on a secret investigation to find the killer before it's too late."

