When is Elf on TV this Christmas?

When can you watch Will Ferrell as Buddy The Elf this festive season?

Christmas is round the corner, so it’s time to start watching those classic Christmas movies to get you in the festive mood.

One of the new traditions is to put some time aside to watch the 2003 Will Ferrell classic Elf.

Will Ferrell stars as Buddy in Elf (2003). Picture: Everett Collection Inc / Alamy Stock Photo

Is Elf on TV this Christmas?

Elf isn't scheduled for any terrestrial TV showings in 2021, unfortunately as the film will exclusively air on Sky.

The classic comedy is showing on Sky Cinema Christmas on the following dates:

Saturday 27 November at 6.20pm

Sunday 28 November at 2.40pm

Wednesday 1 December at 8pm

Thursday 2 December at 6.20pm

Saturday 4 December at 8pm

Sunday 5th December at 4.20pm.

The film will then get regular showings on the channel until Christmas Day, so check your EPG. You'll also be able to watch the film via Sky's on demand service Sky Go and via NOW TV.

Elf is also available to buy and keep on the Sky Store

Will Ferrell in Elf (2003). Picture: Moviestore Collection Ltd / Alamy Stock Photo

Ever since the year 2016, when the family comedy DIDN’T get an airing on terrestrial TV, fans of the movie have been concerned that the seasonal favourite wasn’t going to be shown on “proper” telly. And it seems like 2021 will be another of the "fallow" years for the Christmas comedy on terrestrial.

But there are other options to download or stream the Will Ferrell favourite:

Buddy cooks himself up a sweet breakfast in Elf. Picture: Album / Alamy Stock Photo

Amazon Prime Video have Elf streaming on their platform - it's available to rent or buy.

You can buy or rent Elf on the Apple TV store

"Santaaaaaa!" Buddy gets excited in the Christmas favourite. Picture: Pictorial Press Ltd / Alamy Stock Photo

Can I watch Elf on Netfilx?

Unfortunately, Netflix isn't currently streaming the movie.

Will Ferrell and Zooey Deschanel decorate the tree in Elf (2003). Picture: AA Film Archive / Alamy Stock Photo

Elf tells the story of Buddy, the oversized elf who is sent from the North Pole to modern day America to find his true identity as a human.

The film also stars Zooey Deschanel as Jovie, the girl who befriends Buddy and movie legend James Caan as Walter, his bioglogical father who doesn't get into the spirit of Christmas until his son shows him the error of his ways.

So fix yourself a disgusting Buddy breakfast (like THIS guy) and get ready for one of the Christmas highlights of the year,