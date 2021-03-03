First look photos of Danny Boyle-directed Sex Pistols series revealed

The first look photos at the upcoming Sex Pistols series has been revealed . Picture: John Mead/Mirrorpix/Mirrorpix via Getty Images

By Jenny Mensah

A taste of what to expect from the Danny Boyle-directed FX series, which is based on Steve Jones' memoir, has been unveiled.

A first look at the cast of the Sex Pistols biopic series has been unveiled.

PISTOL, which is based on Steve Jones' memoir Lonely Boy: Tales from a Sex Pistol, is a six episode limited series based on the iconic punk band.

Directed by Academy Award-winning Danny Boyle, created by Craig Pearce and written by Pearce and Frank Cottrell Boyce, the FX series will star Toby Wallace (Babyteeth, Acute Misfortune) as Steve Jones, Anson Boon (Crawl, 1917, Blackbird) as John Lydon, Louis Partridge (Enola Homes, Medici) as Sid Vicious and Jacob Slater as Paul Cook.

See the first look image, which was taken by Miya Mizuno for FX here:

First look photos of Danny Boyle's Sex Pistol's series Pistol released. Picture: Miya Mizuno/FX

READ MORE: Why did the Sex Pistols split up?

Joining the previously announced cast are Thomas-Brodie Sangster (The Queen’s Gambit, Game of Thrones) as Malcolm McLaren and Tallulah Riley (Westworld) as Vivienne Westwood. Christian Lees (Sun Records) also joins the cast as Glen Matlock and Iris Law makes her screen debut as Soo Catwoman.

Additional cast members include Maisie Williams (Game of Thrones) as punk icon Jordan, Dylan Llewellyn (Derry Girls) as Wally Nightingale, Sydney Chandler (Don’t Worry Darling) as Chrissie Hynde and Emma Appleton (The Witcher, Traitors) as Nancy Spungen.

Danny Boyle said: "Imagine breaking into the world of The Crown and Downton Abbey with your mates and screaming your songs and your fury at all they represent. This is the moment that British society and culture changed forever. It is the detonation point for British street culture...where ordinary young people had the stage and vented their fury and their fashion…and everyone had to watch & listen…and everyone feared them or followed them. The Sex Pistols. At its center was a young charming illiterate kleptomaniac - a hero for the times - Steve Jones, who became in his own words, the 94th greatest guitarist of all time. This is how he got there."

PISTOL is slated to air in 2022 via FX on Hulu.

READ MORE: Did Nirvana copy Sex Pistols' Never Mind The Bollocks title?