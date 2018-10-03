Martin Compston Shares Post On Line Of Duty Castmember Stephen Graham

Martin Compston and Stephen Graham. Picture: Jane Barlow/PA Wire/PA Images & Dave M. Benett/Getty Images

The actor, who plays Steve Arnott in the hit police drama, gushed about the actor after he was confirmed for the series.

Martin Compston has shared his excitement for his pal Stephen Graham joining the cast of Line Of Duty Season 5, calling him a "great friend and a huge inspiration".

The Scottish actor, who plays DCI Arnott in the hit BBC drama, took to Instagram to share a throwback snap with the Yardie actor, writing: "Massive part of our shows success has been the incredible array of guest stars we’ve had. This series could be the most excited I’ve been yet."

He added: "A great friend and a huge inspiration to me as an actor, officially @StephenGraham73 welcome to Line of Duty!!"

See the snap below:

Compston's post comes after the BBC announced the news themselves, sharing a press image of Graham on social media, while writing: Leaked: CCTV image of a suspect AC-12 wish to talk to as part of an ongoing investigation."

It was followed by a tweet which read: "Welcome to the club!"

See the actor wearing a balaclava in the image below:

First look at Stephen Graham in Line Of Duty Season 5. Picture: Press/ BBC One

If that wasn't enough to whet your whistle, last month saw the the drama release its first teaser trailer for season five.

Watch it below: