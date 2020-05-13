Peter Kay has been in talks over Brassic role

Brassic star Michelle Keegan revealed the comedian has been in talks about making a guest appearance on the Sky One comedy drama.

Peter Kay has been in talks about a potential Brassic role, according to Michelle Keegan.

The 32-year-old actress - who plays Erin Croft in the Sky One comedy drama - admitted the show's co-creator Joe Gilgun has been in touch with the comedian about a potential guest appearance.

The Our Girl star told Heart: "The last season I remember Joe speaking to Peter because I know that Peter is a fan of the show.

"I don't know if it's true that he's joining, I just know that he's a fan of the show and he was in talks with Joe.

"It would be great, he'd be a great addition to the show. I'm a massive fan of Peter Kay as well so fingers crossed, it'd be hilarious."

Keegan's comments come after writer Danny Brockleburst revealed he would love to get the Car Share actor involved for a future series

He said: "There are so many people it would be good fun to have in.

"I know Peter Kay loved the show's season one. It'd be amazing if we could get him in it."

The award-winning comedian has taken an extended break from the spotlight in recent years, after cancelling his 2018 stand-up tour due to "unforeseen family circumstances", and he has only made rare appearances ever since.

Kay was due to return to the stage for his Dance For Life Tour in April and May this year, but the live shows have been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

He said in a statement: "Obviously this is disappointing news but well and truly justified given the circumstances.

"We'll get through this, together and then we'll all have a great big dance for life. Stay safe and look after yourselves and the people around you."

