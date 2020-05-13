Peter Kay has been in talks over Brassic role

13 May 2020, 12:10

Brassic star Michelle Keegan revealed the comedian has been in talks about making a guest appearance on the Sky One comedy drama.

Peter Kay has been in talks about a potential Brassic role, according to Michelle Keegan.

The 32-year-old actress - who plays Erin Croft in the Sky One comedy drama - admitted the show's co-creator Joe Gilgun has been in touch with the comedian about a potential guest appearance.

The Our Girl star told Heart: "The last season I remember Joe speaking to Peter because I know that Peter is a fan of the show.

"I don't know if it's true that he's joining, I just know that he's a fan of the show and he was in talks with Joe.

"It would be great, he'd be a great addition to the show. I'm a massive fan of Peter Kay as well so fingers crossed, it'd be hilarious."

VIDEO: When Phoenix Nights' Clinton Baptiste met Chris Moyles...

Peter Kay performs in 2006
Peter Kay performs in 2006. Picture: Radio X

Keegan's comments come after writer Danny Brockleburst revealed he would love to get the Car Share actor involved for a future series

He said: "There are so many people it would be good fun to have in.

"I know Peter Kay loved the show's season one. It'd be amazing if we could get him in it."

The award-winning comedian has taken an extended break from the spotlight in recent years, after cancelling his 2018 stand-up tour due to "unforeseen family circumstances", and he has only made rare appearances ever since.

Kay was due to return to the stage for his Dance For Life Tour in April and May this year, but the live shows have been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

He said in a statement: "Obviously this is disappointing news but well and truly justified given the circumstances.

"We'll get through this, together and then we'll all have a great big dance for life. Stay safe and look after yourselves and the people around you."

Watch Peter Kay In Hilarious Pride and Breadjudice Warburtons Ad

More Film & TV News

See more More Film & TV News

Film still of This Is England in 2006

Shane Meadows wants to make a This Is England '00

Steve Carell in the trailer for Netflix's Space Force

Who stars in Space Force with Steve Carell & when is it released on Netflix?
Nicolas Cage in the remake of The WIcker Man

The Worst Movie Remakes Of All Time

Ricky Gervais and Kerry Godliman star in Netflix's After Life season 2

Ricky Gervais confirms After Life 3 but will it be the last?

Love Island cancelled due to coronavirus pandemic

Latest On Radio X

Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl at the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards "Let's Go Crazy" The GRAMMY Salute To Prince

Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl pens love letter to live music in article

Foo Fighters

Sam Fender

Hear Sam Fender’s 2019 Manchester gig in Radio X’s Home Shows

Sam Fender

Noel Gallagher reveals 'brutal' panic attacks due to cocaine use in 1990s

Oasis

Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist Flea with a video of himself and Koko the gorilla inset

Red Hot Chili Peppers' Flea shares throwback video with Koko the gorilla

Red Hot Chili Peppers

Noel Gallagher and Liam Gallagher

Noel Gallagher mocks brother Liam's weight during lockdown

Noel Gallagher

Leeds Festival 2019

Reading and Leeds 2020 Festivals cancelled

Reading and Leeds Festivals 2020