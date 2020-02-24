Peter Kay's Dance for Life shows for Cancer Research UK: dates, tickets & more

Peter Kay brings back Dance For Life shows for Cancer Research UK. Picture: Steve Parsons/PA Archive/PA Images

The three-hour dance-a-thon parties will see DJ PK return to the road, with two dates in London, Liverpool and Manchester. Find out how to buy tickets.

Peter Kay has announced he is set to take his Dance For Life shows on the road again for Cancer Research UK.

The famous stand-up comedian has confirmed his plans to stage two shows each in Manchester, Liverpool and London between 10 April - 30 May, with the money raised through the three-hour dance-a-thons going to fund life-saving research.

It will see Kay return to the road for the first time since the was forced to cancel his 2018 stand up tour due to "unforeseen family circumstances" and take an extended break from the spotlight.

The Phoenix Nights star said: "I've honestly never had so much fun as I had working on Dance For Life.

"The atmosphere was so happy and positive; it really is a great way to raise money for the worthiest of causes. All people have to do is turn up and dance.

"I'd also like to encourage people to get themselves sponsored via JustGiving.com where a special 'Dance For Life' team page has been set up."

The shows will see each of the venues transformed into giant dance floors, featuring state-of-the-art sound and lights.

Since 2016, Peter has played 14 UK arenas and sold over 75,000 tickets for his Dance For Life shows.

Find out everything about the gigs and how to buy tickets here...

Where is Peter Kay headed on his Dance for Life shows?

10 April 2020 - Manchester Central (Good Friday)

11 April 2020- Manchester Central

8 May 2020 - Liverpool 'Space' by M&S Arena

9 May 2020 - Liverpool 'Space' by M&S Arena

29 May 2020 - London Alexandra Palace

30 May 2020 - London Alexandra Palace

How much do tickets cost?

Tickets are being priced at £28.50 each, and Caro Evans, the director of partnerships at Cancer Research UK, has urged the public to throw their support behind the cause.

Where can you buy tickets?

Tickets are available from the following outlets:

Ticketmaster

Seetickets

Can anyone attend?

Unfortunately tickets for the events are limited to over 18s only.

You can find out more info at www.justgiving.com/team/danceforlife

How do you donate?

To donate to Peter Kay's team visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/dj-pk-2020