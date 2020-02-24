Peter Kay's Dance for Life shows for Cancer Research UK: dates, tickets & more

24 February 2020, 11:50 | Updated: 24 February 2020, 12:12

Peter Kay brings back Dance For Life shows for Cancer Research UK
Peter Kay brings back Dance For Life shows for Cancer Research UK. Picture: Steve Parsons/PA Archive/PA Images

The three-hour dance-a-thon parties will see DJ PK return to the road, with two dates in London, Liverpool and Manchester. Find out how to buy tickets.

Peter Kay has announced he is set to take his Dance For Life shows on the road again for Cancer Research UK.

The famous stand-up comedian has confirmed his plans to stage two shows each in Manchester, Liverpool and London between 10 April - 30 May, with the money raised through the three-hour dance-a-thons going to fund life-saving research.

It will see Kay return to the road for the first time since the was forced to cancel his 2018 stand up tour due to "unforeseen family circumstances" and take an extended break from the spotlight.

The Phoenix Nights star said: "I've honestly never had so much fun as I had working on Dance For Life.

"The atmosphere was so happy and positive; it really is a great way to raise money for the worthiest of causes. All people have to do is turn up and dance.

"I'd also like to encourage people to get themselves sponsored via JustGiving.com where a special 'Dance For Life' team page has been set up."

The shows will see each of the venues transformed into giant dance floors, featuring state-of-the-art sound and lights.

Since 2016, Peter has played 14 UK arenas and sold over 75,000 tickets for his Dance For Life shows.

Find out everything about the gigs and how to buy tickets here...

READ MORE: Peter Kay Tribute Act Selling Out Due To Cancelled Gigs

Where is Peter Kay headed on his Dance for Life shows?

10 April 2020 - Manchester Central (Good Friday)

11 April 2020- Manchester Central

8 May 2020 - Liverpool 'Space' by M&S Arena

9 May 2020 - Liverpool 'Space' by M&S Arena

29 May 2020 - London Alexandra Palace

30 May 2020 - London Alexandra Palace

How much do tickets cost?

Tickets are being priced at £28.50 each, and Caro Evans, the director of partnerships at Cancer Research UK, has urged the public to throw their support behind the cause.

Where can you buy tickets?

Tickets are available from the following outlets:

Ticketmaster

Seetickets

Can anyone attend?

Unfortunately tickets for the events are limited to over 18s only.

You can find out more info at www.justgiving.com/team/danceforlife

How do you donate?

To donate to Peter Kay's team visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/dj-pk-2020

More Film & TV News

See more More Film & TV News

Ewan McGregor in Trainspotting

Relive the 10 biggest moments in Trainspotting

Jodie Comer and Sandra Oh in Killing Eve season 3 first look pictures

Killing Eve season 3: Trailers, photos, release date, cast, plot and more
The Friends cast in 1995

Friends cast finally confirm reunion for unscripted special

June Brown as Dot Cotton in EastEnders

June Brown quits EastEnders after 35 years of being Dot Cotton
Friends star David Schwimmer reads for BBCs Bedtime Stories

WATCH: Friends star David Schwimmer reads for CBeebies' Bedtime Stories

Latest On Radio X

Paul Weller in 2019

Paul Weller announces On Sunset album and autumn 2020 UK tour dates

Paul Weller

Michael Jackson and Jarvis Cocker at the BRIT Awards 1996

Why Jarvis Cocker 'mooned' Michael Jackson's BRITs performance

Features

Molly Moorish and her dad and former Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher

Molly Moorish asks Oasis dad Liam Gallagher for "boy advice"

Liam Gallagher

Robert Smith of The Cure in May 1992

How well do you know the words to Friday I’m In Love by The Cure?

Quizzes

Limp Bizkit in 1997

What is the worst band name of all time?

Features

Billie Eilish during The BRIT Awards 2020 at The O2 Arena on February 18, 2020

WATCH: Billie Eilish performs Bond theme live at the 2020 BRIT Awards

Music News