VIDEO: When Phoenix Nights' Clinton Baptiste met Chris Moyles...

Find out what happened when Chris Moyles met one of the leading lights in the paranormal world.

This week saw our dreams come true as Clinton Baptiste came in to visit The Chris Moyles Show.

The famous clairvoyant from Peter Kay's Phoenix Nights - who is played by Alex Lowe - came to Radio X HQ to prove he was anything but a crook and a charlatan... and we think he did a pretty decent job!

Watch our video above to see if he proves the naysayers wrong.

Alex Lowe who plays Clinton Baptiste in Phoenix nights visits The Chris Moyles Show. Picture: Radio X

What an absolute legend.

Clinton had some very specific things to tell the team, and let Pippa know all about her spirit guide "Ping".

He also reckoned that Feddie Mercury was in the room, and was looking to exchange his spirit animal for David Bowie.

Just a normal day on The Chris Moyles Show then!

