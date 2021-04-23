Oscars 2021: Date, start time, nominees and how to watch in the UK

As we approach the 93rd Academy Awards, find out the Oscars 2021 start date and time, who's nominated how to watch it and more.

The 2021 Oscars are almost upon us, taking place this Sunday 25 April 2021.

The awards ceremony is set to be one of the most diverse yet, with the nominations seeing several British stars in the running and, for the first time ever, two women making the Best Director shortlist.

Find out where and when the Oscars will take place, who's nominated and how to watch it in the UK.

When and where does the Oscars 2021 ceremony take place?

The 93rd Academy Awards will take place on Sunday 25 April in Los Angeles at Union Station AND in the usual venue of The Dolby Theatre. In the US the show will air on ABC from 9pm Eastern Time, which is around 1am-4am UK time.

When and how can I watch the 2021 Oscars in the UK?

The 93rd Academy Awards will take place from Monday 26 April, 1am-4am UK time and will air on Sky Cinema's Oscar channel or NOW TV.

Who is up for Best Picture at the Oscars 2021?

The Father

Judas And The Black Messiah

Mank

Minari

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

Sound Of Metal

The Trial Of The Chicago 7

See the full list of nominees for the 2021 Oscars here:

Best Picture

Leading Actor

Riz Ahmed - Sound of Metal

Chadwick Boseman - Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Anthony Hopkins - The Father

Gary Oldman - Mank

Steven Yeun - Minari

Supporting Actor

Sacha Baron Cohen - The Trial Of The Chicago 7

Daniel Kaluuya - Judas And The Black Messiah

Leslie Odom, Jr - One Night in Miami

Paul Raci - Sound Of Metal

Lakeith Stanfield - Judas And The Black Messiah

Leading Actress

Viola Davis - Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Andra Day - The United States vs. Billie Holiday

Vanessa Kirby - Pieces Of A Woman

Frances McDormand - Nomadland

Carey Mulligan - Promising Young Woman

Supporting Actress

Maria Bakalova - Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Glenn Close - Hillbilly ElegyOlivia Colman - The Father

Amanda Seyfried - Mank

Yuh-Jung Youn - Minari

Best Director

Another Round - Thomas Vinterberg

Mank - David Fincher

Minari - Lee Isaac Chung

Nomadland - Chloe Zhao

Promising Young Woman - Emerald Fennell

Animated Feature Film

Onward

Over the Moon

A Shaun The Sheep Movie: Farmageddon

Soul

Wolfwalkers

Cinematography

Judas And The Black Messiah

Mank

News of the World

Nomadland

The Trial Of The Chicago 7

Costume Design

Emma

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Mank

Mulan

Pinocchio

Best Documentary

Feature

Collective

Crip Camp

The Mole Agent

My Octopus Teacher

Time

Best Documentary Short

Subject

Colette

A Concerto Is a Conversation

Do Not Split

Hunger Ward

A Love Song for Latasha

Editing

The Father

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

Sound of Metal

The Trial Of The Chicago 7

Best International Feature Film

Another Round

Better Days

Collective

The Man Who Sold His Skin

Quo Vadis, Aida?

Make-up And Hairstyling

Emma

Hillbilly Elegy

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Mank

Pinocchio

Original Score

Da 5 Bloods

Mank

Minari

News of the World

Soul

Music (Original Song)

Fight For You from Judas And The Black Messiah

Hear My Voice from The Trial Of The Chicago 7

Husavik from Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga

Lo Sì (Seen) from The Life Ahead

Speak Now from One Night In Miami

Production Design

The Father

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Mank

News Of The World

Tenet

Short Film (Animated)

Burrow

Genius LociIf Anything Happens I Love You

Opera

Yes-People

Best Short Film (Live Action)

Feeling ThroughThe Letter Room

The Present

Two Distant Strangers

White Eye

Sound

Greyhound

Mank

News Of The World

Soul

Sound Of Metal

Visual Effects

Love And Monsters

The Midnight Sky

Mulan

The One And Only Ivan

Tenet

Writing (Adapted Screenplay)

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

The Father

Nomadland

One Night in Miami

The White Tiger

Wriring (Original Screenplay)

Judas And The Black Messiah

Minari

Promising Young Woman

Sound of Metal

The Trial of the Chicago 7

