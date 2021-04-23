Oscars 2021: Date, start time, nominees and how to watch in the UK
23 April 2021, 19:05 | Updated: 23 April 2021, 19:09
As we approach the 93rd Academy Awards, find out the Oscars 2021 start date and time, who's nominated how to watch it and more.
The 2021 Oscars are almost upon us, taking place this Sunday 25 April 2021.
The awards ceremony is set to be one of the most diverse yet, with the nominations seeing several British stars in the running and, for the first time ever, two women making the Best Director shortlist.
Find out where and when the Oscars will take place, who's nominated and how to watch it in the UK.
READ MORE: Oscars 2021 - How to watch Sound of Metal and all the Best Picture nominations in the UK
When and where does the Oscars 2021 ceremony take place?
The 93rd Academy Awards will take place on Sunday 25 April in Los Angeles at Union Station AND in the usual venue of The Dolby Theatre. In the US the show will air on ABC from 9pm Eastern Time, which is around 1am-4am UK time.
When and how can I watch the 2021 Oscars in the UK?
The 93rd Academy Awards will take place from Monday 26 April, 1am-4am UK time and will air on Sky Cinema's Oscar channel or NOW TV.
Who is up for Best Picture at the Oscars 2021?
- The Father
- Judas And The Black Messiah
- Mank
- Minari
- Nomadland
- Promising Young Woman
- Sound Of Metal
- The Trial Of The Chicago 7
See the full list of nominees for the 2021 Oscars here:
Best Picture
The Father
Judas And The Black Messiah
Mank
Minari
Nomadland
Promising Young Woman
Sound Of Metal
The Trial Of The Chicago 7
Leading Actor
Riz Ahmed - Sound of Metal
Chadwick Boseman - Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Anthony Hopkins - The Father
Gary Oldman - Mank
Steven Yeun - Minari
Supporting Actor
Sacha Baron Cohen - The Trial Of The Chicago 7
Daniel Kaluuya - Judas And The Black Messiah
Leslie Odom, Jr - One Night in Miami
Paul Raci - Sound Of Metal
Lakeith Stanfield - Judas And The Black Messiah
Leading Actress
Viola Davis - Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Andra Day - The United States vs. Billie Holiday
Vanessa Kirby - Pieces Of A Woman
Frances McDormand - Nomadland
Carey Mulligan - Promising Young Woman
Supporting Actress
Maria Bakalova - Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Glenn Close - Hillbilly ElegyOlivia Colman - The Father
Amanda Seyfried - Mank
Yuh-Jung Youn - Minari
Best Director
Another Round - Thomas Vinterberg
Mank - David Fincher
Minari - Lee Isaac Chung
Nomadland - Chloe Zhao
Promising Young Woman - Emerald Fennell
Animated Feature Film
Onward
Over the Moon
A Shaun The Sheep Movie: Farmageddon
Soul
Wolfwalkers
Cinematography
Judas And The Black Messiah
Mank
News of the World
Nomadland
The Trial Of The Chicago 7
Costume Design
Emma
Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Mank
Mulan
Pinocchio
Best Documentary
Feature
Collective
Crip Camp
The Mole Agent
My Octopus Teacher
Time
Best Documentary Short
Subject
Colette
A Concerto Is a Conversation
Do Not Split
Hunger Ward
A Love Song for Latasha
Editing
The Father
Nomadland
Promising Young Woman
Sound of Metal
The Trial Of The Chicago 7
Best International Feature Film
Another Round
Better Days
Collective
The Man Who Sold His Skin
Quo Vadis, Aida?
Make-up And Hairstyling
Emma
Hillbilly Elegy
Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Mank
Pinocchio
Original Score
Da 5 Bloods
Mank
Minari
News of the World
Soul
Music (Original Song)
Fight For You from Judas And The Black Messiah
Hear My Voice from The Trial Of The Chicago 7
Husavik from Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga
Lo Sì (Seen) from The Life Ahead
Speak Now from One Night In Miami
Production Design
The Father
Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Mank
News Of The World
Tenet
Short Film (Animated)
Burrow
Genius LociIf Anything Happens I Love You
Opera
Yes-People
Best Short Film (Live Action)
Feeling ThroughThe Letter Room
The Present
Two Distant Strangers
White Eye
Sound
Greyhound
Mank
News Of The World
Soul
Sound Of Metal
Visual Effects
Love And Monsters
The Midnight Sky
Mulan
The One And Only Ivan
Tenet
Writing (Adapted Screenplay)
Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
The Father
Nomadland
One Night in Miami
The White Tiger
Wriring (Original Screenplay)
Judas And The Black Messiah
Minari
Promising Young Woman
Sound of Metal
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Get more information on the official Oscars website.