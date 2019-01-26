Oscars 2019: Full list of nominations, award ceremony date, start time & how to watch it

26 January 2019, 12:00 | Updated: 26 January 2019, 12:01

Find out everything you need to know about Hollywood's most prestigious awards ceremony including nominees, start date and time and how you can watch it.

The 2019 Oscar nominations have been announced, and the countdown to the 91st Academy Awards has begun.

The Favourite and Roma both lead the pack with 10 nominations each in a year while promises to be one of the most exciting ceremonies ever.

Get all the important info on the awards ceremony, including who's nominated, where and when it will take place and how you can watch it.

  1. What date does the Oscars 2019 take place?

    The 91st Academy awards will take place on Sunday 24 February 2019.

  2. What time does the Oscars 2019 take place?

    The Oscars will start from 5pm Pacific Time which will be 1am GMT.

  3. Where is the Oscars 2019 ceremony taking place?

    The 91st Academy Awards ceremony will take place at Hollywood's Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, USA.

  4. Where can you watch the Oscars 2019?

    The Oscars is streaming on the abc app live if you live in the United States

    In the UK you can watch coverage of the Oscars on Sky, where they usually have a Sky Cinema Oscars Channel.

    If you don't have Sky TV you can still watch the ceremony by signing up for a Sky Cinema Pass with NOW TV for £9.99

    The pay as you go site offers a 14 day free trial also. However it will be £9.99 a month if you fail to cancel thereafter.

  5. What are the nominations for the Oscars 2019?

    See the full list of Oscars 2019 nominations here:

    Best Picture

    Black Panther

    BlacKkKlansman

    Bohemian Rhapsody

    The Favourite

    Green Book

    Roma

    A Star Is Born

    Vice

    Actress in a Leading Role

    Yalitza Aparicio, Roma

    Glenn Close, The Wife

    Olivia Colman, The Favourite

    Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born

    Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

    Actor in a Leading Role

    Christian Bale, Vice

    Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born

    Willem Dafoe, At Eternity’s Gate

    Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody

    Viggo Mortensen, Green Book

    Actress in a Supporting Role

    Amy Adams, Vice

    Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk

    Marina de Tavira, Roma

    Emma Stone, The Favourite

    Rachel Weisz, The Favourite

    Actor in a Supporting Role

    Mahershala Ali, Green Book

    Adam Driver, BlacKkKlansman

    Sam Elliott, A Star is Born

    Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me

    Sam Rockwell, Vice

    Sound Mixing

    Black Panther

    Bohemian Rhapsody

    First Man

    Roma

    A Star Is Born

    Sound Editing

    Black Panther

    Bohemian Rhapsody

    First Man

    A Quiet Place

    Roma

    Costume Design

    The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

    Black Panther

    The Favourite

    Mary Poppins Returns

    Mary Queen of Scots

    Animated Short Film

    Animal Behaviour

    Bao

    Later Afternoon

    One Small Step

    Weekends

    Live Action Short Film

    Detainment

    Fauve

    Marguerite

    Mother

    Skin

    Original Score

    Black Panther

    BlackkKlansman

    If Beale Street Could Talk

    Isle of Dogs

    Mary Poppins Returns

    Original Song

    "All the Stars" Black Panther

    "I'll Fight" RBG

    "The Place Where Lost Things Go" Mary Poppins Returns

    "Shallow" A Star is Born

    "When a Cowboy Trades His Surs for Wings" The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

    Film Editing

    BlacKkKlansman

    Bohemian Rhapsody

    The Favourite

    Green Book

    Vice

    Foreign Language Film

    Capernaum

    Cold War

    Never Look Away

    Roma

    Shoplifters

    Documentary Short

    Black Sheep

    End Game

    Lifeboat

    A Night At the Garden

    Period

    End of Sentence

    Documentary Feature

    Free Solo

    Hale County This Morning, This Evening

    Minding The Gap

    Of Fathers and Sons

    RBG

    Production Design

    Black Panther

    The Favourite

    First Man

    Mary Poppins Returns

    Roma

    Cinematography

    Cold War

    The Favourite

    Never Look Away

    Roma

    A Star is Born

    Visual Effects

    Avengers: Infinity War

    Christopher Robin

    First Man

    Ready Player One

    Solo: A Star Wars Story

    Animated Feature Film

    Incredibles 2

    Isle of Dogs

    Mirai

    Ralph Breaks The Internet

    Spiderman: Into the Spiderverse

    Makeup and Hairstyling

    Border

    Mary Queen of Scots

    Vice

    Adapted Screenplay

    The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

    BlacKkKlansman

    Can you Ever Forgive Me?

    If Beale Street Could Talk

    A Star Is Born

    Original Screenplay

    The Favourite

    First Reformed

    Green Book

    Roma

    Vice

    Best Director

    BlacKkKlansman, Spike Lee

    Cold War, Pawel Pawlikowski

    The Favourite, Yorgos Lanthimos

    Roma, Alfonso Cuaron

    Vice, Adam McKay

  6. Who is hosting the Oscars 2019?

    Currently this is still unconfirmed.

    Kevin Hart was originally booked for the job, but stepped down from the role after the resurfacing of homophobic jokes and tweets.

    It has been rumoured that the ceremony will either not feature a host, or will have several people present different portions of the show.

