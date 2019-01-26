Oscars 2019: Full list of nominations, award ceremony date, start time & how to watch it
26 January 2019, 12:00 | Updated: 26 January 2019, 12:01
Find out everything you need to know about Hollywood's most prestigious awards ceremony including nominees, start date and time and how you can watch it.
The 2019 Oscar nominations have been announced, and the countdown to the 91st Academy Awards has begun.
The Favourite and Roma both lead the pack with 10 nominations each in a year while promises to be one of the most exciting ceremonies ever.
Get all the important info on the awards ceremony, including who's nominated, where and when it will take place and how you can watch it.
What date does the Oscars 2019 take place?
The 91st Academy awards will take place on Sunday 24 February 2019.
What time does the Oscars 2019 take place?
The Oscars will start from 5pm Pacific Time which will be 1am GMT.
Where is the Oscars 2019 ceremony taking place?
The 91st Academy Awards ceremony will take place at Hollywood's Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, USA.
Where can you watch the Oscars 2019?
The Oscars is streaming on the abc app live if you live in the United States
In the UK you can watch coverage of the Oscars on Sky, where they usually have a Sky Cinema Oscars Channel.
If you don't have Sky TV you can still watch the ceremony by signing up for a Sky Cinema Pass with NOW TV for £9.99
The pay as you go site offers a 14 day free trial also. However it will be £9.99 a month if you fail to cancel thereafter.
What are the nominations for the Oscars 2019?
See the full list of Oscars 2019 nominations here:
Best Picture
Black Panther
BlacKkKlansman
Bohemian Rhapsody
The Favourite
Green Book
Roma
A Star Is Born
Vice
Actress in a Leading Role
Yalitza Aparicio, Roma
Glenn Close, The Wife
Olivia Colman, The Favourite
Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born
Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Actor in a Leading Role
Christian Bale, Vice
Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born
Willem Dafoe, At Eternity’s Gate
Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody
Viggo Mortensen, Green Book
Actress in a Supporting Role
Amy Adams, Vice
Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk
Marina de Tavira, Roma
Emma Stone, The Favourite
Rachel Weisz, The Favourite
Actor in a Supporting Role
Mahershala Ali, Green Book
Adam Driver, BlacKkKlansman
Sam Elliott, A Star is Born
Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me
Sam Rockwell, Vice
Sound Mixing
Black Panther
Bohemian Rhapsody
First Man
Roma
A Star Is Born
Sound Editing
Black Panther
Bohemian Rhapsody
First Man
A Quiet Place
Roma
Costume Design
The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
Black Panther
The Favourite
Mary Poppins Returns
Mary Queen of Scots
Animated Short Film
Animal Behaviour
Bao
Later Afternoon
One Small Step
Weekends
Live Action Short Film
Detainment
Fauve
Marguerite
Mother
Skin
Original Score
Black Panther
BlackkKlansman
If Beale Street Could Talk
Isle of Dogs
Mary Poppins Returns
Original Song
"All the Stars" Black Panther
"I'll Fight" RBG
"The Place Where Lost Things Go" Mary Poppins Returns
"Shallow" A Star is Born
"When a Cowboy Trades His Surs for Wings" The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
Film Editing
BlacKkKlansman
Bohemian Rhapsody
The Favourite
Green Book
Vice
Foreign Language Film
Capernaum
Cold War
Never Look Away
Roma
Shoplifters
Documentary Short
Black Sheep
End Game
Lifeboat
A Night At the Garden
Period
End of Sentence
Documentary Feature
Free Solo
Hale County This Morning, This Evening
Minding The Gap
Of Fathers and Sons
RBG
Production Design
Black Panther
The Favourite
First Man
Mary Poppins Returns
Roma
Cinematography
Cold War
The Favourite
Never Look Away
Roma
A Star is Born
Visual Effects
Avengers: Infinity War
Christopher Robin
First Man
Ready Player One
Solo: A Star Wars Story
Animated Feature Film
Incredibles 2
Isle of Dogs
Mirai
Ralph Breaks The Internet
Spiderman: Into the Spiderverse
Makeup and Hairstyling
Border
Mary Queen of Scots
Vice
Adapted Screenplay
The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
BlacKkKlansman
Can you Ever Forgive Me?
If Beale Street Could Talk
A Star Is Born
Original Screenplay
The Favourite
First Reformed
Green Book
Roma
Vice
Best Director
BlacKkKlansman, Spike Lee
Cold War, Pawel Pawlikowski
The Favourite, Yorgos Lanthimos
Roma, Alfonso Cuaron
Vice, Adam McKay
Who is hosting the Oscars 2019?
Currently this is still unconfirmed.
Kevin Hart was originally booked for the job, but stepped down from the role after the resurfacing of homophobic jokes and tweets.
It has been rumoured that the ceremony will either not feature a host, or will have several people present different portions of the show.
