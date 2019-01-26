Oscars 2019: Full list of nominations, award ceremony date, start time & how to watch it

Find out everything you need to know about Hollywood's most prestigious awards ceremony including nominees, start date and time and how you can watch it.

The 2019 Oscar nominations have been announced, and the countdown to the 91st Academy Awards has begun.

The Favourite and Roma both lead the pack with 10 nominations each in a year while promises to be one of the most exciting ceremonies ever.

Get all the important info on the awards ceremony, including who's nominated, where and when it will take place and how you can watch it.

READ MORE: Rami Malek and Queen receive Oscar nods

Watch the trailer for the Oscar-nominated film Bohemian Rhapsody above.

What date does the Oscars 2019 take place? The 91st Academy awards will take place on Sunday 24 February 2019. What time does the Oscars 2019 take place? The Oscars will start from 5pm Pacific Time which will be 1am GMT. Where is the Oscars 2019 ceremony taking place? The 91st Academy Awards ceremony will take place at Hollywood's Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, USA. Where can you watch the Oscars 2019? The Oscars is streaming on the abc app live if you live in the United States In the UK you can watch coverage of the Oscars on Sky, where they usually have a Sky Cinema Oscars Channel. If you don't have Sky TV you can still watch the ceremony by signing up for a Sky Cinema Pass with NOW TV for £9.99 The pay as you go site offers a 14 day free trial also. However it will be £9.99 a month if you fail to cancel thereafter. What are the nominations for the Oscars 2019? See the full list of Oscars 2019 nominations here: Best Picture Black Panther BlacKkKlansman Bohemian Rhapsody The Favourite Green Book Roma A Star Is Born Vice



Actress in a Leading Role Yalitza Aparicio, Roma Glenn Close, The Wife Olivia Colman, The Favourite Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Actor in a Leading Role Christian Bale, Vice Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born Willem Dafoe, At Eternity’s Gate Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody Viggo Mortensen, Green Book

Actress in a Supporting Role Amy Adams, Vice Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk Marina de Tavira, Roma Emma Stone, The Favourite Rachel Weisz, The Favourite

Actor in a Supporting Role Mahershala Ali, Green Book Adam Driver, BlacKkKlansman Sam Elliott, A Star is Born Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me Sam Rockwell, Vice

Sound Mixing Black Panther Bohemian Rhapsody First Man Roma A Star Is Born

Sound Editing Black Panther Bohemian Rhapsody First Man A Quiet Place Roma

Costume Design The Ballad of Buster Scruggs Black Panther The Favourite Mary Poppins Returns Mary Queen of Scots

Animated Short Film Animal Behaviour Bao Later Afternoon One Small Step Weekends

Live Action Short Film Detainment Fauve Marguerite Mother Skin

Original Score Black Panther BlackkKlansman If Beale Street Could Talk Isle of Dogs Mary Poppins Returns

Original Song "All the Stars" Black Panther "I'll Fight" RBG "The Place Where Lost Things Go" Mary Poppins Returns "Shallow" A Star is Born "When a Cowboy Trades His Surs for Wings" The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

Film Editing BlacKkKlansman Bohemian Rhapsody The Favourite Green Book Vice

Foreign Language Film Capernaum Cold War Never Look Away Roma Shoplifters

Documentary Short Black Sheep End Game Lifeboat A Night At the Garden Period End of Sentence

Documentary Feature Free Solo Hale County This Morning, This Evening Minding The Gap Of Fathers and Sons RBG

Production Design Black Panther The Favourite First Man Mary Poppins Returns Roma

Cinematography Cold War The Favourite Never Look Away Roma A Star is Born

Visual Effects Avengers: Infinity War Christopher Robin First Man Ready Player One Solo: A Star Wars Story

Animated Feature Film Incredibles 2 Isle of Dogs Mirai Ralph Breaks The Internet Spiderman: Into the Spiderverse

Makeup and Hairstyling Border Mary Queen of Scots Vice

Adapted Screenplay The Ballad of Buster Scruggs BlacKkKlansman Can you Ever Forgive Me? If Beale Street Could Talk A Star Is Born

Original Screenplay The Favourite First Reformed Green Book Roma Vice

Best Director BlacKkKlansman, Spike Lee Cold War, Pawel Pawlikowski The Favourite, Yorgos Lanthimos Roma, Alfonso Cuaron Vice, Adam McKay

Who is hosting the Oscars 2019? Currently this is still unconfirmed. Kevin Hart was originally booked for the job, but stepped down from the role after the resurfacing of homophobic jokes and tweets. It has been rumoured that the ceremony will either not feature a host, or will have several people present different portions of the show.

Watch Denzel Washington react to his throwback interview about his Oscar chances on The Chris Moyles Show: