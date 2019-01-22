Rami Malek & Bohemian Rhapsody receive Oscars 2019 nods
22 January 2019, 15:41 | Updated: 22 January 2019, 15:46
The nominations for the 91st Academy Awards have been released. See the full list here.
Rami Malek and Bohemian Rhapsody have both been honoured in this year's Oscars nominations, with the picture scoring five nods at the 91st Academy Awards in total.
The US actor - who portrays the late Freddie Mercury in the biopic - has received a nomination for Best Actor in a Leading Role.
Watch Rami Malek discuss the importance of the Bohemian Rhapsody anthem to him in our video above.
The Bad Robot star will battle it out against Christian Bale (Vice), Bradley Cooper (A Star Is Born), Willem Dafoe (At Eternity’s Gate) and Viggo Mortensen (Green Book) for a chance to win the prestigious award.
Bohemian Rhapsody has also made the shortlist for the Best Picture, pitted against Black Panther, BlacKkKlansman, The Favourite, Green Boot, Roma, A Star Is Born and Vice in the biggest category of the ceremony.
READ MORE: Rami Malek reacts to Nicole Kidman's Golden Globes snub
Watch the official trailer for Bohemian Rhapsody here:
READ MORE: Rami Malek repsonds to James Bond rumours
Elsewhere, British Actress Olivia Coleman has received a nod for Best Actress in a Leading Role for her role in The Favourite, where she shares the category with Yalitza Aparicio (Roma), Glenn Close (The Wife), Lady Gaga (A Star Is Born) and Melissa McCarthy (Can You Ever Forgive Me?).
Watch Rami Malek explain how he got into the character of Freddie Mercury:
See the full list of Oscars 2019 nominations here:
Best Picture
Black Panther
BlacKkKlansman
Bohemian Rhapsody
The Favourite
Green Book
Roma
A Star Is Born
Vice
Actress in a Leading Role
Yalitza Aparicio, Roma
Glenn Close, The Wife
Olivia Colman, the Favourite
Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born
Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Actor in a Leading Role
Christian Bale, Vice
Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born
Willem Dafoe, At Eternity’s Gate
Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody
Viggo Mortensen, Green Book
Actress in a Supporting Role
Amy Adams, Vice
Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk
Marina de Tavira, Roma
Emma Stone, The Favourite
Rachel Weisz, The Favourite
Actor in a Supporting Role
Mahershala Ali, “Green Book”
Adam Driver, “BlacKkKlansman”
Sam Elliott, “A Star is Born”
Richard E. Grant, “Can You Ever Forgive Me”
Sam Rockwell, “Vice”
Sound Mixing
Black Panther
Bohemian Rhapsody
First Man
Roma
A Star Is Born
Sound Editing
Black Panther
Bohemian Rhapsody
First Man
A Quiet Place
Roma
Costume Design
The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
Black Panther
The Favourite
Mary Poppins Returns
Mary Queen of Scots
Animated Short Film
Animal Behaviour
Bao
Later Afternoon
One Small Step
Weekends
Live Action Short Film
Detainment
Fauve
Marguerite
Mother
Skin
Original Score
Black Panther
BlackkKlansman
If Beale Street Could Talk
Isle of Dogs
Mary Poppins Returns
Original Song
"All the Stars" Black Panther
"I'll Fight" RBG
The Place Where Lost Things Go" Mary Poppins Returns
"Shallow" A Star is Born
"When a Cowboy Trades His Surs for Wings" The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
Film Editing
BlacKkKlansman
Bohemian Rhapsody
The Favourite
Green Book
Vice
Foreign Language Film
Capernaum
Cold War
Never Look Away
Roma
Shoplifters
Documentary Short
Black Sheep
End Game
Lifeboat
A Night At the Garden
Period. End of Sentence.
Documentary Feature
Free Solo
Hale County This Morning This Evening
Minding The Gap
Of Fathers and Sons
RBG
Production Design
Black Panther
The Favourite
First Man
Mary Poppins Returns
Roma
Cinematography
Cold War
The Favourite
Never Look Away
Roma
A Star is Born
Visual Effects
Avengers: Infinity War
Christopher Robin
First Man
Ready Player One
Solo: A Star Wars Story
Animated Feature Film
Incredibles 2
Isle of Dogs
Mirai
Ralph Breaks The Internet
Spiderman: Into the Spiderverse
Makeup and Hairstyling
Border
Mary Queen of Scots
Vice
Adapted Screenplay
The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
BlacKkKlansman
Can you Ever Forgive Me?
If Beale Street Could Talk
A Star Is Born
Original Screenplay
The Favourite
First Reformed
Green Book
Roma
Vice
Best Director
BlacKkKlansman, Spike Lee
Cold War, Pawel Pawlikowski
The Favourite, Yorgos Lanthimos
Roma, Alfonso Cuaron
Vice, Adam McKay