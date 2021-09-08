Only Fools and Horses' bar scene crowned by fans as greatest ever

The best Only Fools And Horses episode has been crowned. Picture: Don Smith/Radio Times/Getty Images

By Radio X

A poll has determined the greatest ever moment to come from the iconic sitcom on its 40th anniversary.

Only Fools and Horses' greatest-ever moment has been revealed.

The scene where Del Boy Trotter falls through a bar was voted the best scene in the iconic sitcom by fans in a poll by radiotimes.com.

Sir David Jason, who played cheeky market trader in the legendary BBC comedy said he was "thrilled" to hear the results about the show, which celebrates its 40th anniversary today (Wednesday 8 September).

"I am thrilled that the falling through the bar scene has given so much pleasure over the years and thank the RadioTimes.com readers for their vote," the 81-year-old actor said.

"The show seems to go from strength to strength and I feel very fortunate to have been involved with such an iconic show.

"It started with the great John Sullivan for the fantastic scripts and the chemistry of the cast which brought it all to life.

"So many laughs over so many years."

The iconic moment, which featured in series six's opening episode Yuppy Love, sees Del fall sideways through an open bar while chatting to his pal Trigger, played by the late Roger Lloyd Pack.

The scene was watched by nearly 14 million on BBC One when it was first broadcast in 1989.

Remind yourself of the unforgettable moment here:

Second place in the poll - which attracted more than 1,100 votes - went to Del and his brother Rodney Trotter (Nicholas Lyndhurst) dropping a chandelier in 1982 series two finale A Touch of Glass.

Third place went to the hilarious scene in which Del Boy and Rodney sprint through the streets of Peckham, while dressed as superheroes Batman and Robin.

The moment, which aired in the Heroes and Villains episode, was - was the first part of the 1996 Christmas trilogy, in which the Trotters finally achieved their dream of becoming millionaires. The episode itself attracted 21 million viewers, which was a record at the time.

Only Fools and Horses - which was written and created by the late, great John Sullivan - first aired on September 8 1981 with episode Big Brother.

It then ran for seven series until 1991, with feature length specials broadcast from 1992 to 2003.