Only Fools and Horses star John Challis cancels one man show tour due to ill health

John Challis has cancelled his tour dates. Picture: Barcroft Media via Getty Images

The actor, who is most famous for playing the role of Boycie in the hit TV show, has been advised to cancel all further engagements.

The 79-year-old actor - famous for playing used car salesman Boycie in the classic sitcom - had begun his spoken word tour but was "advised to cancel further engagements".

In a statement, Away With Media announced that the tour had been cancelled "with immediate effect."

The tour was to run for 30 dates throughout September, October and November.

Earlier this week, a post from the official Twitter account of the Playhouse Theatre in Whitley Bay - which was one of the venues hosting the comic star - also read: "We are sorry to announce that due to ill health, John Challis' tour has been cancelled with immediate effect. John completed the first show of his present tour, intending to continue. However, he has been advised to cancel further engagements."

Challis' alter ego Boycie is one of the most beloved characters in Only Fools and Horses, which follows the misadventures of Peckham wheeler-dealer Derek 'Del Boy' Trotter and his brother Rodney who were played by Sir David Jason and Nicholas Lyndhurst respectively.

More recently he played Monty Staines in four series of Benidorm on ITV.

As well as television he has extensively appeared in theatre, film and radio shows.