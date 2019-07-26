Get the soundtrack for Once Upon A Time In Hollywood
26 July 2019, 15:48
The details for the official soundtrack of Quentin Tarantino's ninth feature film has been revealed. See the tracks which feature here.
The soundtrack for Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon A Time In Hollywood has been revealed.
The famous Hollywood director is known for curating some of the most famous soundtracks in film history, and when it comes to his upcoming film, he hasn't disappointed.
The 31-track record features the likes of Neil Diamond, Simon & Garfunkel and Deep Purple, and includes at least 20 works from 1960s Hollywood.
The soundtrack is released today (26 July) on the same day the film is released in US cinemas.
Once Upon A Time In Hollywood isn't released in the UK until 14 August.
Watch the official trailer for the forthcoming film and see its tracklisting below:
READ MORE Once Upon A Time In Hollywood - cast, trailers, release date, plot & more
Listen to the Spotify album here:
See the tracklisting for the Once Upon A Time In Hollywood soundtrack here:
1. Treat Her Right – Roy Head & The Traits
2. Ramblin’ Gamblin’ Man – The Bob Seger System
Boss Radio feat. Humble Harve:
3. Hush – Deep Purple
4. Mug Root Beer Advertisement
5. Hector – The Village Callers
6. Son of a Lovin’ Man – Buchanan Brothers
7. Paxton Quigley’s Had the Course (from the MGM film Three in the Attic) – Chad & Jeremy
8. Tanya Tanning Butter Advertisement
9. Good Thing – Paul Revere & The Raiders
10. Hungry – Paul Revere & the Raiders
11. Choo Choo Train – The Box Tops
12. Jenny Take a Ride – Mitch Ryder and the Detroit Wheels
13. Kentucky Woman – Deep Purple
14. The Circle Game – Buffy Sainte-Marie
Boss Radio feat. The Real Don Steele:
15. Mrs. Robinson – Simon & Garfunkel
16. Numero Uno Advertisement
17. Bring a Little Lovin’ – Los Bravos
18. Suddenly / Heaven Sent Advertisement
19. Vagabond High School Reunion
20. KHJ Los Angeles Weather Report
21. The Illustrated Man Advertisement / Ready For Action
22. Hey Little Girl – Dee Clark
23. Summer Blonde Advertisement
24. Brother Love’s Traveling Salvation Show – Neil Diamond
25. Don’t Chase Me Around (from the MGM film GAS-S-S-S) – Robert Corff
26. Mr. Sun, Mr. Moon – Paul Revere & the Raiders (feat. Mark Lindsay)
27. California Dreamin’ – Jose Feliciano
28. Dinamite Jim (English Version) – I Cantori Moderni di Alessandroni
29. You Keep Me Hangin’ On (Quentin Tarantino Edit) – Vanilla Fudge
30. Miss Lily Langtry (cue from The Life and Times of Judge Roy Bean) – Maurice Jarre
31. KHJ Batman Promotion