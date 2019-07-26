Get the soundtrack for Once Upon A Time In Hollywood

26 July 2019, 15:48

The details for the official soundtrack of Quentin Tarantino's ninth feature film has been revealed. See the tracks which feature here.

The soundtrack for Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon A Time In Hollywood has been revealed.

The famous Hollywood director is known for curating some of the most famous soundtracks in film history, and when it comes to his upcoming film, he hasn't disappointed.

The 31-track record features the likes of Neil Diamond, Simon & Garfunkel and Deep Purple, and includes at least 20 works from 1960s Hollywood.

The soundtrack is released today (26 July) on the same day the film is released in US cinemas.

Once Upon A Time In Hollywood isn't released in the UK until 14 August.

Watch the official trailer for the forthcoming film and see its tracklisting below:

Listen to the Spotify album here:

See the tracklisting for the Once Upon A Time In Hollywood soundtrack here:

1. Treat Her Right – Roy Head & The Traits

2. Ramblin’ Gamblin’ Man – The Bob Seger System

Boss Radio feat. Humble Harve:

3. Hush – Deep Purple

4. Mug Root Beer Advertisement

5. Hector – The Village Callers

6. Son of a Lovin’ Man – Buchanan Brothers

7. Paxton Quigley’s Had the Course (from the MGM film Three in the Attic) – Chad & Jeremy

8. Tanya Tanning Butter Advertisement

9. Good Thing – Paul Revere & The Raiders

10. Hungry – Paul Revere & the Raiders

11. Choo Choo Train – The Box Tops

12. Jenny Take a Ride – Mitch Ryder and the Detroit Wheels

13. Kentucky Woman – Deep Purple

14. The Circle Game – Buffy Sainte-Marie

Boss Radio feat. The Real Don Steele:

15. Mrs. Robinson – Simon & Garfunkel

16. Numero Uno Advertisement

17. Bring a Little Lovin’ – Los Bravos

18. Suddenly / Heaven Sent Advertisement

19. Vagabond High School Reunion

20. KHJ Los Angeles Weather Report

21. The Illustrated Man Advertisement / Ready For Action

22. Hey Little Girl – Dee Clark

23. Summer Blonde Advertisement

24. Brother Love’s Traveling Salvation Show – Neil Diamond

25. Don’t Chase Me Around (from the MGM film GAS-S-S-S) – Robert Corff

26. Mr. Sun, Mr. Moon – Paul Revere & the Raiders (feat. Mark Lindsay)

27. California Dreamin’ – Jose Feliciano

28. Dinamite Jim (English Version) – I Cantori Moderni di Alessandroni

29. You Keep Me Hangin’ On (Quentin Tarantino Edit) – Vanilla Fudge

30. Miss Lily Langtry (cue from The Life and Times of Judge Roy Bean) – Maurice Jarre

31. KHJ Batman Promotion

