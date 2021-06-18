Never Have I Ever season 2: Netflix release date, cast, trailer and more

Earlier in June, Netflix announced the release date for Never Have I Ever season two - now, there's a brand new trailer revealing what's in store.

Mindy Kaling's hugely popular Netflix series is returning to the streaming platform for a second season very soon.

Centred around Devi Vishwakumar (played by Maitreyi Ramakrishnan), Never Have I Ever is a classic bildungsroman that sees the teen and her two best friends, Eleanor (Ramona Young) and Fabiola (Lee Rodriguez), negotiate high school life.

Devi, despite being a high-achieving sophomore, is desperate to get herself a boyfriend, praying to Hindu gods to send her a "stone-cold hottie who can rock me all night long.”

Cue the arrival of Paxton Hall-Yoshida (Darren Barnet), a popular jock who forms a close friendship with Devi that teeters on the edge of romance.

But it isn't all about boys: we learn that Devi's dad passed away and that she's battling with her loss.

The comedy series has been widely praised for how it showcases Tamil culture and seamlessly interweaves Devi's heritage into the main plot.

So, what's in store for season 2? Here's everything you need to know - from release date, to cast and plot details.

Netflix's Never Have I Ever is returning for a second season. Picture: Netflix

When will Never Have I Ever season 2 be released on Netflix?

Fans will be pleased to know they've not got much longer to wait, with season two dropping on Netflix on Thursday, July 15.

the only thing better than hearing nhie is back in production is getting to meet the newest cast member @megansuri !!! 💘 pic.twitter.com/8Wv1BscTEq — Never Have I Ever (@neverhaveiever) November 23, 2020

The news that production had commenced on season two was announced on Twitter back in November last year, with a video featuring Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Ramona Young, Lee Rodriguez, Darren Barnet, Jaren Lewison, Richa Moorjani, Poorna Jagannathan and new cast member Megan Suri on set.

Who's in the NHIE cast?

As mentioned above, the Netflix show stars Canadian-Tamil actress, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan.

Hailing from Mississauga, Ontario, Ramakrishnan didn't even have a headshot when she bagged herself the lead role in Mindy Kaling's comedy.

That the lead was Tamil, like Devi, was important to Kaling, who commented: "To see yourself in your own language, in your own country, with the nuances and specificities of that country."

She added: "I want other Tamils all over the world to feel pride that Tamil people are making it."

Also starring in the show is Poorna Jagannathan, who plays Devi's mum, Nalini.

Devi's dad is portrayed by Sendhil Ramamurthy and her cousin Kamala is played by Richa Moorjani.

Darren Barnet plays high school hunk Paxton Hall-Yoshida, while Lee Rodriguez and Romana Young play Fabiola and Eleanor, respectively.

Ben Gross, who is played by Jaren Lewison, is also set to make waves in season two, after Devi kissed her long-term academic nemesis at the end of season one.

Devi's friends Fabiola and Eleanor are played by Lee Rodriguez and Ramona Young. Picture: Netflix

What will season 2 be about?

...which brings us nicely to our next point: season two will pick up from where season one left us, with Devi struggling to decide between Paxton, who she's had a major crush on for ages, and Ben, whom she smooched in the season finale.

It's also hinted that Devi's mum will have a love interest of her own, after meeting a rival dermatologist. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, show runner Lang Fisher said: "Mohan [Devi's dad] is probably the only person [Nalini’s] ever been with. They got together very young, and I don’t think she’s ever [experienced] adult dating. It does catch her by surprise."

Never Have I Ever season 2 comes out on Netflix on July 15