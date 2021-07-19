Will there be a Sex/Life season 2? What we know about the future of the Netflix show

Will there be a Sex/Life season 2? What we know about the future of the Netflix show. Picture: Netflix

Based on BB Easton's memoir, 44 Chapters About 4 Men, Netflix's Sex/Life soared to the number one spot on Netflix upon its release and has clung onto the top 10 carousel ever since.

Starring Sarah Shahi, Mike Vogel, Adam Demos and Margaret Odette, Netflix's Sex/Life is a saucy series about a married couple whose sex life is in desperate need of spicing up.

As an outlet for all her pent-up frustration, Billie (Shahi) starts writing a journal, detailing her former hook-ups - including those with her ex, Brad.

Things take a turn, however, when Billie's husband Cooper discovers the journal and becomes obsessed with recreating the sex his wife had with the Aussie hunk.

Since the show landed on the streaming service earlier this month, it's become a huge hit with fans.

But will there be a second season? Here's what we know about the future of Sex/Life...

So, will there be a second season of Sex/Life?

Okay, so Netflix hasn't confirmed whether or not its renewing Sex/Life for a second season yet - but, as the show proved to be a big hit among viewers, it's likely it'll return for a second season.

What's more, the first instalment ended on a slight cliffhanger, with Billie rocking up at Brad's door and asking him to...you know what.

Where could season 2 take us?

With this in mind, if there is a second season, it's likely that it'll explore Brad and Billie's latest sexual escapades.

Although some viewers feared that Billie was cheating on her husband Cooper, it's more likely (given that he also winds up calling Francesca late at night) that they have agreed to have an open relationship, to keep them both satisfied.

This is backed up by the fact Billie reiterates to Brad that she is not leaving her husband.

We're also hoping that Billie's bestie Sasha will have a bigger part to play - perhaps she'll even get involved with Billie and Brad?

Who is in the cast of Sex/Life?

As mentioned above, Sarah Shahi stars as Billie Connelly, alongside Mike Vogel who plays her on-screen husband, Cooper.

Also leading the cast is Adam Demos, who plays Billie's lover Brad Simon, and Margaret Odette as Sasha Snow.

Other names in the line-up include Jonathan Sadowski, Li Jun Li and Amber Goldfarb.

Billie and Cooper's adorable son Hudson, meanwhile, is played by child actor, Phoenix Reich.

Sex/Life season one is available to stream on Netflix now.