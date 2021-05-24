Master of None season two recap: Here's what happened

Aziz Ansari's character Dev met Francesca whilst living in Modena. Picture: Netflix

By Emma Clarke

The third season of Aziz Ansari's hit Netflix show landed on the streaming site on Friday, May 21.

Master of None is back with a third season, after a four-year hiatus.

Whilst Ansari had previously made comments about the uncertainty of a third season, what cast doubt on the future of the show was the 2018 sexual misconduct allegations made against him.

In 2019, Ansari addressed the claims made by a woman on the now defunct babe.net that she felt "violated" after a sexual encounter with the comedian, saying: "I just felt terrible that this person felt this way."

Although Ansari still directed, produced, co-wrote and appears in the new episode, the focus has shifted away from his character Dev.

Instead, it follows Denise (Lena Waithe) and her wife Alicia (Naomi Ackie), as they struggle to come to terms with the loss of their baby and breakdown of their relationship.

The harrowing new season documents the highs and lows, and the life they have built together in upstate New York.

While it is not essential to remember every detail of seasons past, you may be struggling to recall what happened in season two.

Here's a helpful recap of what went down in the last season of Master of None:

Aziz Ansari's character Dev was living in Italy, learning to make pasta. Picture: Netflix

Episode One, 'The Thief'

Referencing Vittorio de Sica's 1948 classic The Bicycle Thieves, episode one of the second series sees Dev learning to make pasta in Modena, following his break-up with Rachel. The entire episode is shot in black and white.

After Dev's phone is stolen, he then tries to track down the culprit and find his mobile.

Dev and Arnold attend a wedding in Italy. Picture: Netflix

Episode Two, 'Le Nozze'

In one of the most hilarious episodes of Master of None, Arnold (Eric Wareheim) comes to Italy to see Dev and attend the wedding of his ex-girlfriend.

They rent a Fiat 500 (and get stuck in a tiny side-street), sip on Aperol Spritz and eat at three-Michelin-starred restaurant, Osteria Francescana.

At the wedding itself, Arnold starts to doubt his decision to end things with his ex. But after a chat with Dev, he understands that it's time to move on and let her do so, too (even if it is with his lookalike).

Dev and his cousin eat BBQ at Smorgasburg in Williamsburg. Picture: Netflix

Episode Three, 'Religion'

Returning to New York City, Dev meets up with his cousin and takes him to a BBQ stand at Smorgasburg in Williamsburg.

Despite the fact Dev and his cousin aren't strict Muslims, their relatives are - and so it's a hard task to keep their pork-eating tendencies secret.

Dev goes on a series of first dates. Picture: Netflix

Episode Four, 'First Date'

After joining a dating app, Dev finds himself going on a string of first dates - ranging from weird and wacky, to downright absurd.

John Legend performs a song on Master of None. Picture: Netflix

Episode Five, 'The Dinner Party'

Francesca (Alessandra Mastronardi) is visiting the Big Apple with her partner - just as Dev needs to find a date for a party at his boss's house.

The pair attend the sophisticated soiree, where John Legend performs live.

New York, I Love You follows the lives of various New Yorkers. Picture: Netflix

Episode Six, 'New York, I Love You'

Following the lives of several New Yorkers - including taxi drivers and couple - this episode is a bit of a break from the linear narrative.

Jeff and Dev start promoting their new culinary roadtrip show. Picture: Netflix

Episode Seven, 'Door 3'

Brian (Kelvin Yu) helps his dad negotiate dating and choose between his two lovers, meanwhile Dev considers quitting Clash of the Cupcakes to start a new, exciting venture with his boss Jeff (Bobby Cannavale).

Denise comes out to her family during Thanksgiving dinner. Picture: Netflix

Episode Eight, 'Thanksgiving'

With flashbacks to the 90s, Dev and Denise spend every Thanksgiving together as kids.

The main focus of the episode is Denise, as she comes to terms with her sexuality and comes out to her family.

Dev and Francesca spend a romantic day in the park together. Picture: Netflix

Episode Nine, 'Amarsi Un Pò'

Francesca is back in New York and Dev becomes her tour guide, as the pair spend more and more time together.

After a romantic day walking through autumnal leaves, Dev realises he has developed feelings for Francesca.

Dev realises he's developed feelings for Francesca. Picture: Netflix

Episode Ten, 'Buona Notte'

It turns out there are sexual harassment allegations against Jeff, throwing their cookery TV show into turmoil.

Dev also struggles to define what his and Francesca's relationship is, after she stays the night at his flat.

Several pros and cons lists later, Dev knows he's fallen for the Italian and that, ultimately, it's her choice if she leaves her fiance for him.

We then see Francesca watching a clip of her and Dev, before her fiance asks if she's ready to leave New York.

She then replies "Umm...", before we cut to a scene of her in bed with Dev.

Discussing what happened between Dev and Francesca, Ansari said he left things purposely vague.

He told Vulture: “I read something where someone says there’s the Before Sunset test, which is ‘Okay, if you’re a romantic you think they’re in bed together and you think that things are going to be great.’ If you’re another type of person, you think, ‘Oh, they’re together and it’s going to be horrible’.

“I think I would like to keep it that way, where it’s really dependent on who you are and where you are in your own head to decide what that thing means.”

As Dev is seen with a new girlfriend in season 3, though, it doesn't look as though things worked out.

Master of None season 3 is available to stream on Netflix now.