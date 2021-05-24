Master of None filming locations for season 3 revealed

Master of None filming locations for season 3 revealed. Picture: Netflix

By Emma Clarke

After a four-year hiatus, Master of None has returned to our screens for a third season. Find out more about season 3 and where it was filmed.

Aziz Ansari's Master of None has long been hailed by critics for its touching storylines and artistic, cinematographic shots.

Not only has the series won a Golden Globe and two Emmys, Lena Waithe, the actress who plays Denise in the show, made history by becoming the first Black woman to win the Emmy for Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series, for the episode based on her coming out experience.

However, in January 2018, sexual misconduct allegations made against Ansari as part of the #MeToo movement cast doubt on the show's future.

On the now inactive babe.net, a woman said she felt "violated" after a sexual encounter with the Parks and Recreation star.

Responding to the claims in 2019, Ansari said: "I felt so many things in the last year or so: There’s times I felt scared, there’s times I felt humiliated, there’s times I felt embarrassed, and ultimately I just felt terrible that this person felt this way."

Denise and partner Alicia have moved to upstate New York in series three of Master of None. Picture: Netflix

A whole four years after the show's second series, a third season of Master of None has dropped on Netflix.

Rather than focusing on Ansari's character Dev, however, the episodes titled Moments in Love, follow Denise and her partner Alicia's (played by the brilliant Naomi Ackie) IVF battle.

Viewers follow the couple's moving journey, as they dance, get ready for bed and argue over their desire to have a baby.

It isn't just a shift in protagonist that makes season three so different from those before it, though. The camera styles and the location for the new episodes is entirely different.

Having risen to fame with the success of her debut book, Denise now lives in upstate New York with Alicia, on a beautiful farm with sprawling green fields, free-range hens and stunning furnishings picked out by Alicia.

Here, we take a look at the Master of None filming locations for season three.

Where was Master of None season three filmed?

Whilst Denise and Alicia's home is supposed to be located in upstate New York, filming actually took place in London's ExCeL, for the most part.

Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, shooting was put on hold for almost a year, but resumed in 2021 and wrapped in April.

Ahead of the show's launch, production designer Amy Williams shared a series of behind-the-scene images, which she geo-tagged in London.

In the photos, the house's frame can be seen on a raised platform. Amy's son Roman also appears on set, standing in the bathroom, bedroom and living room.

What are the Master of None filming locations for seasons one and two?

Some of the most note-worthy filming locations for season two include Italy's Pienza, Bergamo and Puglia, as well as various spots along the Amalfi Coast.

Season one of Master of None largely took place in New York City. Some of the restaurants featured in the series include Il Buco, Carbone, Slick Willie and the Smorgasburg street food market in Williamsburg.

Master of None season 3 is available to stream on Netflix now.

