Anton Corbijn on the "incredible story" of album sleeve designers Hipgnosis

Director Anton Corbijn on his favourite Hipgnosis album cover

The acclaimed director is behind a new documentary on the design duo of Storm Thorgerson and Aubrey Powell who created iconic sleeves for Pink Floyd, Led Zeppelin and more. He talks to Radio X about the team's work and enduring influence.

By Martin O'Gorman

If you don't know the name of design team Hipgnosis, then you'll certainly know their work. The prism with a beam of light on Pink Floyd's Dark Side Of The Moon... the inflatable pig flying over Battersea Power Station... the mystical landscape of Led Zeppelin's Houses Of The Holy... and the eerie melting face of Peter Gabriel's third solo album.

Hipgnosis were the core team of photographer Aubrey "Po" Powell and the late graphic designer Storm Thorgerson, who got together in Cambridge in 1968 after a request from some friends to come up with a sleeve for an album they'd just recorded.

The friends were Pink Floyd and the album was their second, A Saucerful Of Secrets. The resulting collage may not have impressed the record company, but it was the beginning of a long and fruitful career for Hipgnosis that saw the team redefine what album cover artwork could be.

The first Hipgnosis design for Pink Floyd: 1968's A Saucerful Of Secrets. In the collage you can just about make out an image of Marvel's Doctor Strange and a shot of the band themselves. Picture: Hipgnosis

Now Hipgnosis are the subject of a new film, Squaring The Circle, which tells the story of Powell and Thorgerson's humble beginnings to lavish rock star excess, spending thousands on creating some of the most iconic album designs of all time.

The film is the first documentary from acclaimed photographer Anton Corbijn - a man who's created a few iconic covers himself, including U2's The Joshua Tree and Violator for Depeche Mode. His previous full-length film was the Joy Division biopic Control and the new documentary carries his signature black-and-white photography.

Aubrey "Po" Powell and director Anton Corbijn during the making of the documentary Squaring The Circle (The Story Of Hipgnosis). Picture: Anton Corbijn

"Po, who's the sole surviving member of Hipgnosis, came to Amsterdam to ask me to do this documentary," Corbijn told Radio X. "He's quite a persuasive character, so I said yes.

"He had so many stories and I knew the sleeves - I had a lot of them in my home. I got him to carry the story in the film; he's the red ribbon through it all."

The documentary features memories and anecdotes from Paul McCartney, Peter Gabriel, Graham Gouldman of 10cc, Led Zeppelin’s Robert Plant and Jimmy Page and the three surviving members of Pink Floyd: Roger Waters, David Gilmour and Nick Mason. "All the people that they worked with that I wanted to talk to agreed to do it," Corbijn notes. "There was a real love for Hipgnosis from the musicians."

Hipgnosis gave Pink Floyd a visual identity: the film tells the story of how the development of the memorable "prism" design for Dark Side Of The Moon summarised the themes of one of the biggest selling records of all time. For a group like Led Zeppelin, whose live shows were legendary and made them internationally famous, Hipgnosis added an element of mystery with the multiple sleeves idea of In Through The Out Door and the weird 2001-style black monolith that appears on the cover of Presence. What does it all mean?

As Noel Gallagher says in the film: "What I love about vinyl is the artwork. It's the poor man's art collection."

In the era before Photoshop, all Hipgnosis could do to create unreal and surrealistic designs was to retouch photographs, physically combine images together either using collages or darkroom trickery and create the rest for real.

The man on the cover of Floyd's Wish You Were Here really is on fire. That pig really did fly over Battersea Power Station (just about, see below for the details). But the story isn't just about inflatable pigs and stuntmen in flames. It's about the complex and often antagonistic relationship between Powell and Thorgersen - art versus commerce, common sense versus ambition.

An enormous amount of money was spent on the sleeve for Wings' Greatest, a 1978 compilation that features a photo of an art deco statue belonging to Paul McCartney perched atop of a mountain in the Swiss Alps. In the film Powell notes ruefully that they could have created the final shot in the studio with a blue backdrop and a pile of salt, but where's the fun in that?

Peter Christopherson, Aubrey "Po" Powell and Storm Thorgerson survey the artwork for 10cc's Look Hear album in 1980. Picture: Hipgnosis

Ultimately, with the downturn in record sales at the turn of the decade, rampant inflation in the UK and belts being tightened, nobody could afford the lavish designs of Hipgnosis and Po and Thorgeson went their separate ways in 1983.

Thorgerson continued to create designs for the likes of Muse, The Cranberries and The Mars Volta until his death in 2013; Powell moved into filmmaking, working with Paul McCartney, Yes and The Who.

The documentary is an affectionate, but realistic look at the golden age of record sleeve design, but Corbijn isn't sure whether he'll follow it up with a similar subject.

"I'm not sure documentary-making is my forte. I enjoyed this one, but I'm very careful not to just make documentaries about music. My first film (Control) was music-related, and I got offered every music biography of every deceased musician after that. I thought, if I ever make more films, I'm not going to go down that route."

Squaring The Circle is released in selected cinemas and on demand streaming services on 14th July. See the film's official site here for full details. A special edition blu-ray will be available from 7th August.

Hipgnosis founders Storm Thorgerson and Aubrey Powell. Picture: Hipgnosis

