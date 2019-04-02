Maisie Williams drops huge Game of Thrones season 8 'spoiler'

2 April 2019, 12:51 | Updated: 2 April 2019, 16:51

The British actress, who plays Arya Stark in the hit HBO fantasy series, dropped a deadly spoiler about its final season as an April Fools joke.

Maisie Williams left an audience speechless when she dropped a huge spoiler about Game Of Thrones season eight.

The actress, who plays Arya Stark in the hit HBO series, appeared on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon where she talked about the importance of keeping secrets about the show's final season.

Speaking to Fallon, the star seemed to accidentally let slip that her Game of Thrones character Ayra dies in the second episode of the final season before holding her hands to her mouth in shock.

Find out what happens next in a video shared by the show on Monday (1 April).

The 21-year-old British actress then began shaking, before running off the set to a stunned and silent audience.

However, after Williams showed off her Oscar-worthy performance, the whole thing was revealed to be a huge April Fools hoax by the pair.

Though audiences seemed pretty tickled by the stunt, many hoped it wasn't a double bluff and that Ayra Stark definitely doesn't die in the second episode.

Watch the full trailer for the final season of Game of Thrones:

Game Of Thrones season 8 starts on 14 April 2019.

READ MORE: Everything we know about Game of Thrones Season 8 so far

Watch the latest Game Of Thrones HBO teaser here:

