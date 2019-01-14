VIDEO: Game Of Thrones season 8 premiere date revealed in new trailer

HBO have confirmed when the first episode of the final Game of Thrones season will air while dropping a new trailer.

The Game Of Thrones season 8 premiere date has been revealed.

In a new trailer, which features characters John Snow (Kit Harington), Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner) and Arya Stark (Maisie Williams), HBO have confirmed that the final season for the hit show will premiere on 14 April 2019.

Watch their latest teaser trailer entitled Crypts of Winterfell above.

Game of Thrones characters John Snow (Kit Harington), Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner) and Arya Stark (Maisie Williams) in HBO season 8 trailer. Picture: YouTube/ Game Of Thrones/ HBO

The teaser seems to suggest that the characters will join forces to avenge their family, as it features the voices of the previously fallen Ed and Catelyn Stark, who were killed early on in the series.

However, it also hints at a bleak end for their clan, since the final scenes witness the surviving Starks (and John Snow) come across their own statues in what looks to be a family tomb.

The clip comes after HBO shared a snippet of Sansa Stark and Daenarys or Khaleesi coming face to face for the first time.

Watch it below:

It was previously confirmed that the series will only be six episodes long, but that they will each be like "six movies" according to HBO's CEO Richard Plepler.

