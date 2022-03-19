Lisa Kudrow "would love to see" a Friends reboot with an all new cast

By Jenny Mensah

The actor, who played Phoebe Buffay in the sitcom, has talked about the possibility of the show returning.

Lisa Kudrow "would love" to see what Friends would look like with an all new cast.

The actor - who starred as Phoebe Buffay in the much-loved series alongside Courteney Cox as Monica Geller, Jennifer Aniston as Rachel Green, Matthew Perry as Chandler Bing, David Schwimmer as Ross Geller and Matt LeBlanc as Joey Tribbiani - talked about the possibility of a reboot recently.

Asked by Where Is The Buzz about the show returning, she replied: I don’t think there’s going to be a Friends reboot," adding: “I mean, not with any of us in it.”

When it was mooted that the remake could feature a whole new cast, however, Kudrow was much more excited by the prospect.

“I would love to see what the now version of that would be,” she added. “No, not in it. I would love to see what that would be.”

Friends first aired on 22nd September 1994 and its final episode aired on 6th May 2004.

The series had 10 seasons altogether, which spanned the decade, and featured a host of guest stars and recurring cameos from the likes of Hank Azaria, Aisha Taylor, Paul Rudd, Anna Faris, Brad Pitt, Elle Macphearson, Ben Stiller, Julia Roberts, Charlie Sheen, Brooke Shields and more.

Last year, the cast members reunited for Friends: The Reunion, which saw them interviewed by James Corden and joined by special guests such as Lady Gaga and Justin Bieber.

Some of the most memorable moments of the show included a table read of some of the most classic moments of the series, including The One Where Everybody Finds Out, which sees Chandler and Monica's relationship finally revealed.

All together now: "MY EYES! MY EYES!"

