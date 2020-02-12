PHOTO: Line of Duty stars reunite for season 6 script read-through with Kelly Macdonald

Line of Duty. Picture: Press/BBC/Line Of Duty

The cast of the hit police drama and the Trainspotting star have met to read through the script for the sixth season.

The Line of Duty cast have had their first read-through of the script for series six.

Vicky McLure - who plays Detective Inspector Kate Fleming - shared a picture with her co-stars Adrian Dunbar (Superintendent Ted Hastings), Martin Compston (Detective Sergeant Steve Arnott) and new guest star Kelly Macdonald (Detective Chief Inspector Joanne Davidson) on Instagram to mark their first day back to work on the police drama.

She captioned the post: "Back to work for this lot at the #LineOfDuty Series 6 read-through!"

Compston added to his own profile: "It's a lovely morning in London town.

"Going to meet some old friends, possibly look at some script and then I'm going waistcoat shopping. Haha, we're back!"

In an Instagram shared yesterday, the Scottish actor shared an image of himself wearing his now trademark waistcoat with the caption: "Back to school clothes sorted".

The upcoming instalment will see Trainspotting star Kelly play the senior investigating officer of an unsolved murder, whose unconventional conduct raises suspicions at AC-12.

Line of Duty showrunner Jed Mercurio previously promised that Kelly's alter ego will be an "enigmatic adversary" for Vicky McClure, Martin and Adrian's characters in the BBC One show.

The writer said: "We're honoured that Kelly Macdonald will join Martin, Vicky and Adrian in Series Six of 'Line of Duty'. DCI Joanne Davidson will prove the most enigmatic adversary AC-12 have ever faced."

Piers Wenger, Controller of BBC Drama, added: "We're delighted that Kelly Macdonald is coming on board for series six. She's one of the UK's most versatile actors and we're excited for viewers to see what Jed's scripts have in store for her when she joins the Line of Duty team."

Line of Duty series 6 is also set to feature more guest stars, who are yet to be announced, with Mercurio revealing to Radio Times that he hopes the next series will be aired "sometime in 2020".

He said: "I would hope it's sometime in 2020, next year. But that's not something we're able to confirm."

