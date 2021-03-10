Line of Duty series 6: Trailer, start date, cast, plot & more

10 March 2021, 11:33 | Updated: 10 March 2021, 11:59

By Jenny Mensah

The hit BBC police drama is back. Watch its first trailer and find out more about the series, including what date it returns, who features in the cast and what we can expect.

This week saw Line of Duty share a first look at their sixth season with an explosive new trailer.

The hit BBC police drama - starring Martin Compston, Vicky McClure and Adrian Dunbar - has announced its return this month as well as giving fans a taste of what to expect from its next instalment.

Watch the trailer above, which was captioned: "Fellas, try to contain yourselves…"

As we wait with baited breath to see just what AC-12 will have to tackle next, find out what we know about Series 6 so far.

READ MORE: Vicky McClure discusses Line of Duty 6's return to filming

Line of Duty
Line of Duty series 6 is set to return this month. Picture: Press/BBC/Line Of Duty

When is Line of Duty series 6 on TV?

Line of Duty series 6 returns on Sunday 21 March from 9pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

How many episodes are in Line of Duty series 6?

The BBC Press office has confirmed there will be an extra episode this series, with 7 in total instead of 6.

Who is in the cast of Line of Duty series 6?

Martin Compston, Vicky McClure and Adrian Dunbar return as Steve Arnott, Kate Fleming and Superintendent Ted Hastings respectively.

Also joining the cast are Trainspotting star Kelly Macdonald as DCI Joanne Davidson and Andi Osho who will play the slain Gail Vella.

What is the plot of Line of Duty series 6?

As the trailer suggests, the sixth instalment of Line of Duty will see AC-12 try to solve the enigmatic murder of Gail Vella, which Ted Hastings describes as his force's "most high profile investigation". With it continues the ongoing search for police corruption, with almost every character being in the frame.

READ MORE: Undercover policeman turns Line of Duty 'H' theory on its head

