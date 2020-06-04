VIDEO: Vicky McClure discusses Line of Duty 6's return to filming

The actress, who stars as DI Kate Fleming in the hit police series, has said revealed there's "no word" about a return to filming, but said she's thrilled about her Our Dementia Choir BAFTA nod.

Vicky McClure has revealed there's still “no word” on when Line of Duty series 6 filming will resume.

The actress - who stars as DI Kate Fleming in the hit BBC police drama - spoke on The Chris Moyles Show this morning about the impact of COVID-19 on the show and her hopes for its return.

Asked how far in they were into filming the sixth instalment of the popular series, she replied: "Oh, we were about four weeks of a sixteen week shoot and you know when you’re just getting into the groove and you’re like 'yeah', and then, that was it."

Quizzed on when she thinks the show might resume, she said: "There is no word, I don’t know. You know, I’m hearing lots about certain productions - obviously the soaps are being quite vocal about… they’re going back I think next week – so you know, there’s movement.

"But the thing is [the show's creator] Jed Mercurio – who writes, produces and is our showrunner - he was a doctor before he was a writer, so he’s not going to cut any corners, do you know what I mean? We’re going to make sure that when we go back, it’s safe to do so, so when that day is, I don’t know."

Vicky McClure talks to Chris Moyles about the return of Line of Duty. Picture: Radio X

The Alex Rider star also talked about issues with continuity if filming did pick up, because all the cast members have been sitting in the sun.

Asked about whether they will have to make sure everyone looks the same when the series does resume shooting, she mused: "It’s, yeah, it’s going to be interesting. We’re all going to have quite a nice tan as well because we’ve all been sat in the sun, and Martin lives in Vegas, let’s not forget, he lives in Vegas, so he will have a tan!"

She added: "We’ve been doing some work with Asks for Masks – the campaign to get more PPE to healthcare workers – and we’ve been doing these, like, you know filming it ourselves. So Aid [Adrian Dunbar] is in his office, I’m at home, Martin is on his lilo in his pool."

McClure's work on Our Dementia Choir has also received a nomination in the TV BAFTAs, which the actress couldn't be more "chuffed" about.

"I’m really hyper right now," she told The Chris Moyles Show. "I’ve just found out that Our Dementia Choir – the show we made – has been nominated for a BAFTA in Factual Series. Oh, I’m so chuffed, I can’t tell you!"

The two-part documentary saw McClure help form a choir with a group of people suffering from different forms ansd stages of dementia. The cause is particularly close to her heart as her grandmother had the condition until her passing in 2-15.

