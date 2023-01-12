Johnny Vegas bought a helicopter due to midlife crisis

The comedian revealed on The Chris Show how he made the strange purchase after a long running joke with his pal Bev.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

By Radio X

Johnny Vegas has bought a himself a helicopter.

The comedian and TV personality appeared on The Chris Moyles Show this week to talk about everything from his glamping business to his new Sky show Romantic Getaway.

"We're over in Derbyshire now, we've expanded a bit, but the midlife crisis has kicked in. I've got myself a helicopter. I own a helicopter!"

Asked if he can fly it himself, he replied: "No I don't fly it. Mate, come on! Life's good but I've not took a bang to the head."

The Gogglebox star, who recently revealed his ADHD diagnosis, added: "All the best helicopters sit on bricks."

Watch our interview with Johnny Vegas above.

Romantic Getaway, which stars Romesh Ranganathan, Kathryn Ryan and Johnnt Vegas, is available to watch on Sky and NOW TV.

Johnny Vegas and Chris Moyles. Picture: Radio X

READ MORE: Gordon Ramsay and Paul Ainsworth talk Next Level Chef

Listen to the latest Chris Moyles Show podcast:

Radio X is available on 104.9FM in London, 97.7FM in Manchester, on Digital Radio across the UK, on your smart speaker, online or via Global Player.