Johnny Vegas bought a helicopter due to midlife crisis

12 January 2023, 20:33 | Updated: 12 January 2023, 20:44

The comedian revealed on The Chris Show how he made the strange purchase after a long running joke with his pal Bev.

Johnny Vegas has bought a himself a helicopter.

The comedian and TV personality appeared on The Chris Moyles Show this week to talk about everything from his glamping business to his new Sky show Romantic Getaway.

"We're over in Derbyshire now, we've expanded a bit, but the midlife crisis has kicked in. I've got myself a helicopter. I own a helicopter!"

Asked if he can fly it himself, he replied: "No I don't fly it. Mate, come on! Life's good but I've not took a bang to the head."

The Gogglebox star, who recently revealed his ADHD diagnosis, added: "All the best helicopters sit on bricks."

Romantic Getaway, which stars Romesh Ranganathan, Kathryn Ryan and Johnnt Vegas, is available to watch on Sky and NOW TV.

Johnny Vegas and Chris Moyles
Johnny Vegas and Chris Moyles. Picture: Radio X

