Gordon Ramsay and Paul Ainsworth talk Next Level Chef

Gordon Ramsay and Paul Ainsworth visited The Chris Moyles Show this week to chat about the new show, dubbed the "world’s toughest culinary competition".

Next Level Chef is set to hit our screens this month and ITV are promising it will be "epic on every level".

Naturally, we had to get Gordon Ramsay and Paul Ainsworth to talk about the new programme and give The Chris Moyles Show an idea of what to expect.

Find out what we know about the "world's toughest culinary competition" here.

Gordon Ramsay and Paul Ainsworth discuss Next Level Chef with Chris Moyles. Picture: Radio X

When is Next Level Chef coming to the UK?

ITV's Next Level Chef will start on Wednesday 11th January at 9pm.

How many episodes will the Next Level Chef have?

The UK edition of Next Level Chef will be eight episodes long.

Gordon Ramsay, Paul Ainsworth and Nyesha Arrington front Next Level Chef. Picture: Studio Ramsay

Who are the judges for Next Level Chef and what is the show about?

Next Level Chef, which is fronted by Gordon Ramsay, Paul Ainsworth and Nyesha Arrington, sees 22 chefs compete to provide dishes in three kitchens which are housed on three different levels. The lowest level represents the worst kitchen on the show and the top level is the best.

The chefs muse use ingredients which they have seconds to select via a moving platform, but they must use what they choose AND have to get their dishes back to the platform on time. For the first time ever, home cooks will compete against professional chefs and social media chefs in the competition, with each participant hoping their dish will be finished in time to be tasted by their mentors.

The winner of the the competition claims the title of Next Level Chef and wins a £100,000 prize, plus a year long mentorship from Gordon, Paul and Nyesha.

