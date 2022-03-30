Jim Carrey "sickened" by standing ovation for Will Smith following Oscars slap

Jim Carrey has condemned Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars. Picture: 1. Isa Foltin/WireImage/Getty Images 2. Myung Chun / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

By Jenny Mensah

The star has condemned Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards called Hollywood "spineless" for cheering during his speech.

Jim Carrey has reacted to Will Smith's decision to slap Chris Rock at the Oscars and revealed he was "sickened" by the ovation he received when going up to collect his award.

The viral moment, which saw the actor walk up and slap the comedian over a joke told about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith's shaved head was followed by him winning the gong for Best Actor In A Leading Role for his part in King Richard.

Asked by Gayle King on CBS what he thought about the incident, Carrey said: "I was sickened. I was sickened by the standing ovation. I felt like Hollywood is just spineless en masse and it really felt like this is a really clear indication that we're not the cool club anymore".

Reacting to reports that Chris Rock doesn't want to file charges, he added: "He doesn't want the hassle. I'd have announced this morning that I'm suing Will for $200 million, because that video is going to be there forever. It's going to be ubiquitous."

Watch his full reaction to the events below:

Jim Carrey “I was sickened by the standing ovation,” “I felt like Hollywood is just spineless en masse.” #StayOnTheUpnUp #Oscars pic.twitter.com/eq1a1I6PVg — Maurice Ash (@ItsMauriceAsh) March 29, 2022

"If you wanna yell from the audience or disapprove, show disapproval or say something on Twitter, added the Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind actor. "You do not have the right to walk up on stage and smack somebody in the face just because they said words."

When King suggested that it escalated to that level Carrey countered: "It didn't escalate. It came out of nowhere, because Will has something going on inside him that's frustrated and I wish him the best. I really do. I don't have anything against Will Smith. He's done great things, but that was not a good moment.

"It cast a pall over everybody's shining moment last night. You know, a lot of people worked really hard to get to that place and to have that moment in the sun and to get their award for the really hard work they did and it is no mean feat to go through all the stuff you have to go through when nominated for an Oscar. It is a gauntlet of promotion that you have to do. and it was just a selfish moment that cast a pall over the whole thing"

Jim Carrey's comments come after Will Smith shared a statement apologising for his actions.

Taking to Instagram on Monday (28th March), he wrote: "Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive. My behavior at last night’s Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable. Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about Jada’s medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally.



"I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness."

The Pursuit of Happyness star continued: "I would also like to apologize to the Academy, the producers of the show, all the attendees and everyone watching around the world. I would like to apologize to the Williams Family and my King Richard Family. I deeply regret that my behavior has stained what has been an otherwise gorgeous journey for all of us.



"I am a work in progress."

Meanwhile, his wife Jada Pinkett-Smith also broke her silence on the matter, sharing an Instagram photo, which carried the message: " This is a season for healing and I'm here for it."

