Red Hot Chili Peppers' Flea joins tributes to Kobe Bryant, who died in helicopter crash aged 41

Red Hot Chili Peppers Flea and the late LA Lakers legend Kobe Bryant. Picture: 1. Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images 2. Keith Birmingham, Pasadena Star-News/SCNG

The LA Lakers legend and his daughter Gianna were among those killed in a fatal helicopter crash in California on Sunday 26 January.

Flea has paid tribute to the former LA Lakers star and sporting hero Kobe Bryant.

Tributes poured in from across the sport and entertainment world after the news broke that Bryant, 41, and his daughter, 13, were among nine killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California.

The Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist - who is also a huge Lakers fan - also gave his response to the basketball star's untimely death, sharing an image of Bryant and his daughter with a caption which read: "After stumbling around in shock this morning, then weeping, my wife and I sat in our morning prayers and devoted them to the Bryant family."

The Under The Bridge rocker continued: "Kobe, by virtue of his passion, intelligence, discipline, ferocious spirit and thoughtfulness, brought me oodles of joy. He inspired and uplifted me. I was in awe of him. He brought our city together, all of us. The fact that he embraced me warmly the few times we met touched my heart."

See his post below:

He added: "To see him grow the way he did, from an unapologetically intense competitor, then at the end of his career, becoming wiser, kinder, grateful and loving in his role as a pillar of Los Angeles, was as inspiring as his immortal acts on the hardwood. His love with his family, seeing his beautiful little girl Gianna bust her turn around jumpers, and him being there for her at every turn warmed my heart. May their souls be in bliss with God. The energy he brought to this earth will always be remembered. My condolences and love to the Bryant family. I mourn today."

Flea - who famously performed the Star Spangled Banner at Bryant's last ever Lakers game - shared an image of himself shaking Bryant's hand on the court, writing: "... was humbled in his presence."

Watch Flea play tribute to Kobe Bryant at his last ever LA Lakers game on April 13 2016:

A special tribute was dedicated to the fallen basketball star at the GRAMMY Awards last night (Sunday 26 January), which took place at the Staples Centre - the home of the LA Lakers.

Opening the ceremony, host Alicia Keys said: "Here we are together on music's biggest night celebrating the artists that do it best, but to be honest with you we're all feeling crazy sad right now.

"Because earlier today, Los Angeles, America and the whole wide world lost a hero and we're literally standing here heartbroken in the house that Kobe Bryant built".

Watch her full speech below and her vocal performance with Boys II Men:

"We're literally standing here heartbroken in the house that Kobe Bryant built." At the Staples Center, @aliciakeys opens the #GRAMMYs with a touching tribute. pic.twitter.com/wPY8VkReOb — CBS (@CBS) January 27, 2020

Various stars also chose to pay tribute to the sporting legend, with Lizzo dedicating her GRAMMY performance to Bryant:

Basketball legend Michael Jordan has also paid tribute to Bryant in a statement, calling him "little brother".

“I am in shock over the tragic news of Kobe’s and Gianna’s passing,” Jordan began in the statement. “Words can’t describe the pain I’m feeling. I loved Kobe – he was like a little brother to me."

"We used to talk often and I will miss those conversations very much. He was a fierce competitor, one of the greats of the game and a creative force,” he continued.

"Kobe was also an amazing dad who loved his family deeply – and took great pride in his daughter’s love for the game of basketball."

He concluded: "Yvette joins me in sending my deepest condolences to Vanessa, the Lakers organization and basketball fans around the world".

See his full statement here:

Statement from Michael Jordan: pic.twitter.com/oI7w6e7HLI — Estee Portnoy (@esteep) January 26, 2020

READ MORE: Kobe Bryant: Los Angeles is in a state of disbelief as world robbed of basketball icon's 'second act'