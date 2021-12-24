Poll reveals Brits' favourite Christmas film of all time

Die Hard, It's A Wonderful Life and Elf all feature in the Top 5 most popular British films poll. Picture: 1.Moviestore/Shutterstock 2. Rko/Kobal/Shutterstock 3. Moviestore/Shutterstock

By Jenny Mensah

A new Radio Times poll has quizzed over 3,000 people about their favourite Christmas film ever and revealed the Top 10. results.

A new poll has named It's A Wonderful Life as Brits' best Christmas film of all time.

The survey, conducted by the RadioTimes.com quizzed over 3,000 readers on their favourite festive flick and found the 1946 movie starring James Stewart and Donna Reed came out on top, with 16% of participants calling it their fave.

The film, which was directed and produced by Frank Capra, follows a man who contemplates committing suicide until he is shown how much of an effect he has on the lives of others around him by his guardian angel.

The second most popular Christmas film was The Muppet Christmas Carol, which scored 12% of the vote, followed by the much-loved Elf in third place with 11%.

Despite fans the nation still being divided as to whether it's even a even a Christmas film at all, Die Hard came in in fourth place with 10% of the votes, just ahead of Home Alone who garnered 8%.

Love Actually came in at sixth place with 7% of the votes, National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation was seventh with 4% and 127 votes, White Christmas followed behind with 4% and 113 votes, Scrooge had 4% and 107 of participants' hearts, while Miracle on 34th Street completed the Top 10 with 3% and 98 votes.

See the full results of the poll: