Has Emma Watson retired from acting?

25 February 2021, 17:19 | Updated: 25 February 2021, 17:26

Emma Watson at the 2018 Vanity Fair Oscar party
Has Emma Watson retired from acting? Picture: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty

Twitter has reacted to the rumour that the Harry Potter star might be stepping down from acting roles in favour of a quieter life, but is she really retiring?

This week saw Emma Watson trend due reports that she had retired from acting.

Fans of the British actress, model and activist - who is most known her portrayal of Hermione Granger in the Harry Potter film franchise - reacted in shock to the news that the 30-year-old may not be looking for any new roles, which led to rumours she may have retired completely.

Watson - who has starred in the likes of Little Women (2019), the live action version of Disney's Beauty and The Beast (2017), The Bling Ring (2013) and The Perks of Being A Wallflower (2012) - began her acting career at just nine years old, but is she stepping down from the job?

Is Emma Watson really retiring and why?

READ MORE: Why .rupert grint won't be watching Harry Potter films any time soon

Laura Dern, Emma Watson, Florence Pugh, Eliza Scanlen, and Saoirse Ronan attend the world premiere of "Little Women"
Emma Watson's last movie role was in Little Women. Picture: Taylor Hill/WireImage/Getty

Has Emma Watson retired from acting?

This week it was reported by Mail Online that the 30-year-old actress has gone "dormant" and "not taking on new commitments" according to her agent, with a source telling the outlet: "Emma has gone underground, she is settling down with Leo. They're laying low. Maybe she wants a family."

The actress herself is yet to comment on any of these claims and her last activity on Twitter was August 2020.

Emma Watson at the Beauty And The Beast New York Screening
Emma Watson at the Beauty And The Beast New York Screening. Picture: GettyMike Coppola/Getty Images

Why has Emma Watson retired?

The reports are still very much unsubstantiated, but the Mail has cited one of the reasons for the actress stepping away from the spotlight is her wanting to spend more time with her fiancé Leo Robinton. In recent years Emma Watson has also focused a lot on activism and has become a UN Women Goodwill Ambassador.

The actress herself is yet to comment on any of these claims and her last activity on Twitter was August 2020.

Who is Emma Watson's boyfriend Leo Robinton?

Leo Robinton is an American businessman, who, according to the press, is believed to have previously worked in the legal cannabis industry. It is believed that Emma Watson recently got engaged to Leo as the actress was spotted in LA with a diamond her ring on her finger in February. It has been reported that the couple met through mutual friends in 2019.

What films has Emma Watson starred in?

Emma Watson's biggest roles include:

  • Little Women (2019)
  • Disney's Beauty and The Beast (2017)
  • The Colony (2015)
  • Regression (2015)
  • Noah (2014)
  • The Bling Ring (2013)
  • The Perks of Being A Wallflower (2012)
  • The Harry Potter films (2001-2011)
Emma Watson, Rupert Grint and Daniel Radcliffe in a Harry Potter Photocall in 2000
Emma Watson, Rupert Grint and Daniel Radcliffe at a Harry Potter Photocall in 2000. Picture: Dave Hogan/Getty Images

When did Emma Watson start acting?

Emma Watson has been acting for 21 years and started her career at the age of nine years old as Hermione Granger in Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone.

READ MORE: Why .rupert grint won't be watching Harry Potter films any time soon

More Film & TV News

See more More Film & TV News

Frasier is back: Kelsey Grammer to return as radio host in reboot of hit TV series

Tony Hawk looks back on his worst ever injury

Tony Hawk recalls worst injury ever was on Steve-O's Wildboyz

Jon Richardson on The Chris Moyles Show

Jon Richardson's lockdown parenting story is SO relatable

X Factor 2019 Final

Twitter reacts to Robbie Williams biopic being in the works

The Simpsons: White Dr Hibbert voice actor replaced by black performer

Latest On Radio X

Radio X Presents Jake Bugg, Tom Grennan and DMA’S with Barclaycard

Radio X Presents Jake Bugg, Tom Grennan and DMA’S with Barclaycard

Parklife 2019 crowd

Parklife Festival organisers "confident" festival will go ahead in September

Festivals 2021

Royal Blood's Mike Kerr celebrates two years sober

Royal Blood's Mike Kerr celebrates two years of sobriety

Royal Blood

Wolf Alice press image 2021

Wolf Alice return with The Last Man On Earth and Blue Weekend album details

Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl with TikTok fan story dylanislucky

Dave Grohl fan reveals epic story about meeting "idol" for TikTok trend

Foo Fighters

Reading and Leeds Festival stages

Reading & Leeds Festivals 2021: dates, tickets, headliners, line-up & more

Reading and Leeds Festivals 2021