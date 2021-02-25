Has Emma Watson retired from acting?

Has Emma Watson retired from acting? Picture: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty

Twitter has reacted to the rumour that the Harry Potter star might be stepping down from acting roles in favour of a quieter life, but is she really retiring?

This week saw Emma Watson trend due reports that she had retired from acting.

Fans of the British actress, model and activist - who is most known her portrayal of Hermione Granger in the Harry Potter film franchise - reacted in shock to the news that the 30-year-old may not be looking for any new roles, which led to rumours she may have retired completely.

Watson - who has starred in the likes of Little Women (2019), the live action version of Disney's Beauty and The Beast (2017), The Bling Ring (2013) and The Perks of Being A Wallflower (2012) - began her acting career at just nine years old, but is she stepping down from the job?

Is Emma Watson really retiring and why?

READ MORE: Why .rupert grint won't be watching Harry Potter films any time soon

Emma Watson's last movie role was in Little Women. Picture: Taylor Hill/WireImage/Getty

Has Emma Watson retired from acting?

This week it was reported by Mail Online that the 30-year-old actress has gone "dormant" and "not taking on new commitments" according to her agent, with a source telling the outlet: "Emma has gone underground, she is settling down with Leo. They're laying low. Maybe she wants a family."

The actress herself is yet to comment on any of these claims and her last activity on Twitter was August 2020.

Emma Watson at the Beauty And The Beast New York Screening. Picture: GettyMike Coppola/Getty Images

Why has Emma Watson retired?

The reports are still very much unsubstantiated, but the Mail has cited one of the reasons for the actress stepping away from the spotlight is her wanting to spend more time with her fiancé Leo Robinton. In recent years Emma Watson has also focused a lot on activism and has become a UN Women Goodwill Ambassador.

The actress herself is yet to comment on any of these claims and her last activity on Twitter was August 2020.

Who is Emma Watson's boyfriend Leo Robinton?

Leo Robinton is an American businessman, who, according to the press, is believed to have previously worked in the legal cannabis industry. It is believed that Emma Watson recently got engaged to Leo as the actress was spotted in LA with a diamond her ring on her finger in February. It has been reported that the couple met through mutual friends in 2019.

What films has Emma Watson starred in?

Emma Watson's biggest roles include:

Little Women (2019)

Disney's Beauty and The Beast (2017)

The Colony (2015)

Regression (2015)

Noah (2014)

The Bling Ring (2013)

The Perks of Being A Wallflower (2012)

The Harry Potter films (2001-2011)

Emma Watson, Rupert Grint and Daniel Radcliffe at a Harry Potter Photocall in 2000. Picture: Dave Hogan/Getty Images

When did Emma Watson start acting?

Emma Watson has been acting for 21 years and started her career at the age of nine years old as Hermione Granger in Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone.

READ MORE: Why .rupert grint won't be watching Harry Potter films any time soon