Rupert Grint won't be watching Harry Potter films any time soon

27 December 2019, 13:44 | Updated: 27 December 2019, 13:51

Rupert Grint at Tokyo Comic Con - Day 3
Rupert Grint at Tokyo Comic Con - Day 3. Picture: Jun Sato/WireImage/ Getty

It might be a festive favourite, but the actor - who played Ron Weasley in the famous franchise - has only watched himself in it once.

Rupert Grint never watches himself in the Harry Potter films.

The 31-year-old actor played Ron Weasley in the wizarding franchise, but has confessed he had never re-watched himself in the movies until accidentally seeing the The Philosopher's Stone (the first film) when it was aired on television last Christmas.

According to Gulf News, recalling his unplanned viewing, he said: "It was actually ... fine. I don't know why I hadn't [minded watching it], but I think because it was the first one there had been enough time to detach myself from it and actually enjoy it. But I don't think I'll be doing a marathon any time soon."

READ MORE: Rare Harry Potter book bought for 1p sells for £2,300 at auction

Grint - who was just 10 years old when he first played Ron - admits he has a "different level of ambition" when it comes to his career compared to his Harry Potter co-stars Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson, who played the titular character and Hermione Granger respectively.

Though the pair have since gone on to establish themselves in Hollywood, Grint revealed he doesn't feel a need to compete with the pair.

He said: "It's not so much competitive because I have a very different level of ambition. I've always valued my free time, thinking you have to live a bit as well."

The actor also opened up on his role in the psychological horror series Servant, which tells the story of a couple grieving after the death of their baby son and their decision to replace him with a "reborn doll".

He said: "It's a ride, isn't it? It almost read like a play, as it's all in one house. It had this dark, heavy energy to it. Particularly in the nursery. You felt a real sense of relief when you left it for the day.

"It's a story about grief, really. And I'm not a dad but it does really tap into that primal fear about how precious babies are."

Harry Potter's Matt Lewis: "I Owe Alan Rickman A Great Deal"

READ MORE: There's A Harry Potter Monopoly Board Out There, And We Want It

Watch Daniel Radcliffe teach The Chris Moyles Show's Dom how to double take:

