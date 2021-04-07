The Inbetweeners' Blake Harrison hates "bus w**kers" popularity

Blake Harrison, Joe Thomas, Simon Bird and James Buckley. Picture: Dave M. Benett/WireImage/Getty

By Jenny Mensah

The actor, who played Neil in the hit coming-of-age drama, doesn't like some of the crude phrases made famous by the show.

Blake Harrison wishes some catchphrases from The Inbetweeners never became popular.

The British actor - who played Neil Sutherland in the much-loved E4 sitcom - looks back at the show fondly, but has admitted that he regrets some of the famous quotes which became popular to shout out in public.

Speaking on Scroobius Pip's Distraction Pieces podcast, he said: "It’s weird because you think, well I don’t think I’ve given the world anything great… It’s like the word ‘clunge’. Or people shouting ‘bus w*****s’ at people standing at bus stops.

"I kind of rather people didn’t do that. It doesn’t feel like the nicest or the best thing in the world to have contributed to."

Despite not being too proud of some of the language the hit show gave to the world, the 35-year-old admitted that he never gets tired of a famous person he admires using one of his quotes.

The Dad's Army actor continued: "In terms of people using phrases, when it is someone very popular that comes out with a 'something friend' or whatever, you go, 'Well that is kinda cool. So you clearly liked the show and you might think I’m funny, that is really nice.'"

While Blake Harrison isn't too keen on some of the show's famous phrases, James Buckley revealed he would "never" let his kids watch it at all.

"I would never let them watch The Inbetweeners," he declared on Good Morning Britain back in 2018.

Asked by Susanna Reid at what age he'd consider allowing his children to watch it, he added: "Well, never because you know it's different for me because I'm supposed to be their dad and I don't want them to see me behaving in that way.

"I've already got very little respect from them to begin with."

The cast, who are completed by Simon Bird and Joe Thomas, may have grown up and distanced themselves from their laddish characters, but that doesn't mean they've fully matured.

According to Bird, who played Will McKenzie in the coming-of-age series, the off-screen pals have a WhatsApp group with a name so bad, he won't reveal it.

When asked about the name of the group, he told NME: "No. I’m sorry, I can’t tell you that…"Pressed again by the outlet he replied: "I can’t! I think it’s really quite rude!"Pulling out his phone to remind himself, the 36-year-old winced: "No, I’m not at liberty to discuss…"

Despite their close bond, the Friday Night Dinner star explained why he can't see them reprising their roles as the four friends ever again.

Asked if the cast still get offers to do another season, he replied: "You’re talking to the wrong guy.

"It’s all down to Iain [Morris] and Damon [Beesley], who are the writers. We obviously would never – and legally, could never – do it without them. They, quite rightly, feel that the whole point of the show was that these idiots are kids going through a phase of their life.

"The dynamic of having the four of them back together as men would be so different that it would no longer be The Inbetweeners. I think a lot of people would be disappointed."

