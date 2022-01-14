How to watch Boiling Point starring Stephen Graham in the UK

Stephen Graham stars in Boiling Point. Picture: YouTube/Saban Films

Stephen Graham is set to star as an overworked head chef, but how can you watch the single-shot film in the UK and what else do we know about it?

By Jenny Mensah

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Stephen Graham is easily one of the most-loved actors of our time, who's known for his gritty and intense performances.

His latest role in Boiling Point seems only to cement his status, seeing him take on the role of a head chef who runs a busy 5-star restaurant.

Debuted at the 55th Karlovy Vary International Film Festival in August last year and unveiled to the general public this month, the one-take film is anything but a kitchen drama and has already been getting rave reviews.

But what else is there to know about Boiling Point and how can you watch it in the UK?

Find out everything we know about the film, including when it's out, how to watch it and who stars in the cast alongside Stephen Graham.

When is Boiling Point released?

Boiling Point came out on 7th January 2022.

How can I watch Boiling Point in the UK?

Boiling Point is currently available to watch in selected cinemas. You can also rent the film via Amazon Prime video for £9.99 or on the BFI Player.

Is Boiling Point filmed in one take?

Yes, Stephen Graham's film was filmed in one unbroken shot.

Is there a Boiling Point trailer?

There sure is. Watch the intense two-minute teaser for Boiling Point here:

Who directs Boiling Point?

Boiling Point is directed by Phillip Barantini, who directed the 2019 short film of the same name. Despite directing several shorts, Baranti is most known for his acting career, where he has starred in series such as The Responder, Time, Chernobyl, Humans, Casualty, The Musketeers and more.

What is Boiling Point about?

Boiling Point follows a chef (Stephen Graham) as he manages a stressful restaurant kitchen. It is an expanded version of a 2019 film of the same name, which was also directed by Barantini and stars the This Is England actor.

A synopsis reads: "On the busiest night of the year at one of the hottest restaurants in London, charismatic and commanding head chef Andy Jones balances along a knife's edge as multiple personal and professional crises threaten to destroy everything he's worked for. A surprise visit from a health and safety inspector sets the staff on edge as the overbooked hot spot fills with guests. Jones tries his best to diffuse tensions between management and crew while catering to the ridiculous demands of customers."

Vinnette Robinson is among those starring alongside Stephen Graham in Boiling Point. Picture: Saban Films

Who stars in Boiling Point?

Alongside Stephen Graham as head chef Andy Jones, Boiling Point stars the likes of Vinnette Robinson as Carly, Alice Feetham as Beth, Jason Fleming as Alastair Skye, Graham's real-life wife Hannah Walters as Emily, Malachi Kirby as Tony, Izuka Hoyle as Camille, Taz Skylar as Billy, Lauryn Ajufo as Andrea, Ray Panthaki as Freeman and more.

READ MORE: Stephen Graham's wife Hannah told him off for suggesting her for Time role