Better Call Saul 6: Breaking Bad stars to return for final season

Better Call Saul teases Breaking Bad characters for season 6. Picture: AMC

By Jenny Mensah

The hit series has confirmed the return of much-loved Breaking Bad characters Walter White and Jesse Pinkman for its sixth and final season.

Bette Call Saul fans have been eagerly waiting its next instalment and now they've been delivered news which makes it all the more exciting.

Show-runners have revealed over the weekend that we can expect to see the return of Breaking Bad's Jesse Pinkman, played by Aaron Paul and Walter White, played by Brian Cranston.

Taking to their official Instagram, they shared a picture of the famous duo with the caption: "They're coming back."

Better Call Saul season 6 is released on 18th April 2022 in the United States and 19th April on Netflix in the UK.

The news was confirmed on the official Better Call Saul Twitter account, which shared a clip with the caption: "You didn't see anything."

The final season of the hit spin-off show will consist of 13 episodes but they will be split into two parts with the final run of episodes premiering on 6th July.

Yes, Better Call Saul seasons 1-5 are now available to watch in the UK on Netflix.

