Netflix's Heartstopper: Will there be a season 2?

The teen LGBTQ+ drama has gone down a storm on Netflix. Find out everything we know about Heartstopper and what we know about a season 2.

By Jenny Mensah

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Heartstopper only recently dropped on Netflix and it's already delighting TV fans.

The teen LGBTQ+ drama, which is based on Alice Oseman's graphic novels on the same name, has found a whole new audience on the streaming platform and with good reason.

The series - which tells the love story of two teenage boys - has already left fans wanting more and desperate to know what's next for Nick and Charlie, who are played by Kit Connor and Joe Locke respectively.

Find out everything we know about the series so far and if there will be a season two.

Netflix's Heartstopper stars Kit Connor and Joe Locke. Picture: Netflix

Will there be a Heartstopper season 2?

There's no confirmation whether there will be a second season of the Netflix show yet, but it's certainly looking likely. The first season of Heartstopper only covers the first two volumes of the graphic novels and there are seven volumes in total.

Creator and showrunner Oseman and Patrick Walters recently teased some of the topics they would like to explore in further seasons, so it's fair to say they are thinking about it.

Oseman told Digital Spy: "If we do get future seasons, I'll definitely want to be bringing in the themes of mental health, because that's something that's really important in the books."

READ MORE: Our Father - Watch the shocking trailer for the Netflix's latest documentary

What is Heartstopper based on?

Heartstopper is based on the graphic novel by Alice Oseman.

Who's in the Heartstopper cast?

Joe Locke plays Charlie Spring and Kit Connor plays fellow lead character Nick Nelson, but they are joined by a host of actors, both established and new.

See the Heartstopper cast below:

Joe Locke - Charlie Spring

Kit Connor - Nick Nelson

Yasmin Finney - Elle Argent

William Gao - Tao Xu

Cormac Hyde-Corrin - Harry Greene

Tobie Donovan - Isaac Henderson

Reha Norwood - Imogen Heaney

Sebastican Croft - Ben Hope

Araloyin Oshunremi - Otis Smith

Olivia Coleman - Sarah Nelson

Fisayo Akinade - Mr. Ajayi

Chetna Pandya - Coach Singh

Alan Turkington - Mr. Lange

Corinna Brown - Tara Jones

Jenny Walser - Tori Spring

Kizzy Edgell - Darcy Olsson

Joseph Balderrama - Julio Spring

Georgina Rich - Jane Spring

Richard Stemp - Mr. Budd

READ MORE: Better Call Saul 6 -Breaking Bad stars to return for final season