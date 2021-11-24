Hawkeye: How to watch the Marvel series and who's in the cast
24 November 2021, 13:39
Marvel's Hawkeye starring Jeremy Renner and Hailee Steinfeld has landed on Disney+. Find out how to watch episode 3 and who else is in the cast.
Listen to this article
Marvel's Hawkeye has landed on Disney+ with episodes 1 and 2 already available to view on the streaming platform.
The superhero miniseries, which includes Jeremy Renner as Clint Barton and Hailee Steinfeld, was released on 24 November and it has already got plenty of people talking.
So what's the deal with the festive MCU offering? Find out how to watch Hawkeye, what's it about and who's in the cast below...
READ MORE: When is The Beatles: Get Back released on Disney+?
When is Hawkeye out?
Marvel's Hawkeye was released on 24 November 2021 on Disney+. So far, the first 2 episodes have been released.
How many episodes of Hawkeye are there?
There are six episodes of the series in total.
When is Hawkeye episode 3 coming out?
Fans can expect episode 3 on 1st December 2021. There will no longer be two episodes coming out at once. It's estimated that the release schedule will look more like this:
- Hawkeye episode 4: 8th December
- Hawkeye episode 5: 15th December
- Hawkeye episode 6: 22nd Decmeber
Who is Hawkeye?
Clint Barton/Hawkeye (played by Jeremy Renner), is a former SHIELD agent and Avengers founding member, having fought in the Battle Of New York. He sided with Captain America during the Civil War, which put him in jail, but he was released under a plea deal which allowed him to return to his family home. His wife Laura and children Lila Cooper and Nathaniel were taken out of existence by Thanos during Avengers: Infinity War.
The loss of his family sent Hawkeye down a sark spiral and led him to take on the identity of Ronin and target criminal gangs. During this time he took many lives and caused chaos throughout the underworld. He was reunited with his family after the Avengers victory in Endgame, but his story doesn't end here. A copycat vigilante gets the attention of the press, which leads Barton to investigate the matter while on a festive trip to New York City.
What else is Jeremy Renner in?
- The Hurt Locker
- The Bourne Legacy
- The Town
- Arrival
- Captain America: Civil War
- American Hustle
- Wind River
Who is Kate Bishop?
Kate Bishop/Hawkeye, who is played by Hailee Steinfeld, is a young woman from a wealthy family who became an admirer of Clint Barton after his time in the press. She aims to be another hero with a bow and arrow and first adopts his Ronin persona before fighting alongside him. The series explores their mentor/mentee relationship as they fight baddies together.
What else has Hailee Steinfeld been in?
- True Grit
- Dickinson
- Bumble bee
- The Edge of Seventeen
- Pitch Perfect 2 and 3
- Romeo & Juliet
- Ender's Game
Who's in the cast of Hawkeye Episode 2?
- Jeremy Renner as Clint Barton
- Hailee Steinfeld as Kate Bishop
- Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova
- Tony Dalton as Jack Duquesne
- Vera Farmiga as Eleanor Bishop
- Alaqua Fox as Maya Lopez
- Linda Cardellini as Laura Barton
- Fra Fee as Kazi
- Aleks Paunovic as Ivan
- Ava Russo as Lila Barton
Who is the girl at the end of Hawkeye Episode 2?
The character at the end of episode two is Echo aka Maya Lopez, played by Actress Alaqua Cox.
Echo's origin story is an established one. The deaf vigilante was taken in by the notorious crime boss, Kingpin aka Wilson Fisk, who transformed her into a weapon after killing her father.
What are the Hawkeye reviews and reactions so far?
So far the reactions look good, with many praising Steinfeld's role as Kate Bishop.
no thoughts, just kate bishop. #hawkeye pic.twitter.com/rBYUVe0lvQ— best of hailee steinfeld (@archiveshailees) November 24, 2021
Digital Spy says "Hailee is excellent as Kate," and she breaths "much needed vitality into the show". However it adds that the show is somewhat fixated with the events of the first Avengers film.
The Guardian gives it a 3/5 stars, calling it not a "resounding bullseye," but adds that it "hits the spot well enough."
RadioTimes calls it more of a "stocking filler" than a real Christmas gift.